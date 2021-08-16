TradeStation Securities Now Offers Micro Treasury Yield Futures from CME Group

PLANTATION, Fla., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeStation Securities, Inc. ("TradeStation"), a Monex Group company and award-winning* broker-dealer and futures commission merchant, now offers its futures clients the ability to trade Micro Treasury Yield futures contracts through CME Group, further expanding its suite of micro futures products. As TradeStation continues to focus on meeting the needs of traders and investors, Micro Treasury Yield futures are the fifth micro futures product the company has made available in 2021.

Micro Treasury Yield futures give traders an expanded set of trading and risk management capabilities for the U.S. government bond market. According to CME Group, the Micro 2-Year, Micro 5-Year, Micro 10-Year, and Micro 30-Year Yield futures "are cash-settled, traded in yield, and track a single on-the-run security, whereas existing Treasury futures are physically-delivered, traded in price, and track a basket of deliverable securities."

"We have a longstanding relationship with CME Group, and we're proud to support their Micro Treasury Yield futures launch from day one," said John Bartleman, President of TradeStation Group, Inc., TradeStation's parent company. "As a platform for retail and institutional investors, we're continuously looking for alternative solutions to provide clients with greater access to futures products. Micro futures products are helping break down the barrier of access and, we believe, are appealing to more traders."

TradeStation clients can now trade Micro Treasury Yield futures through the TradeStation desktop platform, web trading, mobile application, as well as the TradeStation FuturesPlus platform. Whichever way customers choose to trade, they'll have access to TradeStation's analysis tools, educational offerings and customer service.

"We are pleased TradeStation is supporting the launch of our new Micro Treasury Yield futures," said Sean Tully, Global Head of Financial and OTC Products at CME Group. "Our smaller, yield-based futures will allow a broader range of customers to access the largest and most liquid market in the world and we look forward to continuing our strong relationship with TradeStation to provide more flexible solutions for our clients."

For more than 30 years, the TradeStation Group companies have been pioneering leaders in the online trading industry, committed to delivering the best trading technology, brokerage services, trading education, and support to individual and institutional traders. TradeStation's award-winning trading and analysis platforms offer access to equities, options, and futures trading at the major U.S. equities and options exchanges and market centers, as well as the major futures exchanges. TradeStation's clients have access to powerful tools to design, test, optimize, monitor, and automate custom trading strategies. Its mobile and web trading apps allow clients to take the power of the TradeStation trading experience on the go. TradeStation also provides a vast array of educational offerings to help beginning and advanced clients learn online trading and investing skills to help them meet their trading and investment objectives.

TradeStation Securities, Inc. (Member NYSE, FINRA, SIPC, NSCC, DTC, OCC & CME) is a licensed securities broker-dealer and a registered futures commission merchant (FCM), and a member of major stocks, options, and futures exchanges in the United States. TradeStation Group's technology subsidiary, TradeStation Technologies, Inc., develops and offers strategy trading software tools and subscription services, and hosts the TradingApp® Store.

