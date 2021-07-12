TradeStation Securities Now Offers Micro WTI Crude Oil Futures from CME Group

PLANTATION, Fla., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeStation Securities, Inc. ("TradeStation"), a Monex Group company and award-winning* broker-dealer and futures commission merchant, now offers its futures clients the ability to trade Micro WTI Crude Oil futures contracts through CME Group.

CME Group has announced that Micro WTI Crude Oil futures will give traders of all sizes a smaller, more precise instrument for managing crude oil price exposure, and that at 1/10 the size of the benchmark WTI futures contract, Micro WTI Crude Oil futures offers the same robust transparency and price discovery of larger WTI futures with smaller margin requirements.

"TradeStation is proud to continue our strong relationship with CME Group through the launch of Micro WTI Crude Oil futures," said John Bartleman, President of TradeStation Group, Inc., TradeStation's parent company. "As a platform for retail and institutional investors, we're excited to offer our clients access to U.S. crude at a lower barrier of entry. As day-one supporters of this new contract, we're continuing to prioritize our clients' access to the latest futures products and technology."

TradeStation clients can now trade Micro WTI Crude Oil futures through the TradeStation desktop platform, web trading, mobile application, as well as the TradeStation FuturesPlus platform. Whichever way customers choose to trade, they'll have access to TradeStation's analysis tools, educational offerings and customer service.

"We are pleased TradeStation is facilitating trading in our new Micro WTI Crude Oil futures," said Peter Keavey, Global Head of Energy at CME Group. "With these smaller sized contracts, a broader range of sophisticated traders will now be able to access the transparency and liquidity of our benchmark WTI futures. We look forward to working with TradeStation and other broker platforms to educate the investor community and provide more flexibility in accessing our markets."

To open an account or to speak with an account executive visit TradeStation.com or call 1.800.808.9336.

CME GROUP and MICRO WTI are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc.

About TradeStation Group, Inc.

For more than 30 years, the TradeStation Group companies have been pioneering leaders in the online trading industry, committed to delivering the best trading technology, brokerage services, trading education, and support to individual and institutional traders. TradeStation's award-winning trading and analysis platforms offer access to equities, options, and futures trading at the major U.S. equities and options exchanges and market centers, as well as the major futures exchanges. TradeStation's clients have access to powerful tools to design, test, optimize, monitor, and automate custom trading strategies. Its mobile and web trading apps allow clients to take the power of the TradeStation trading experience on the go. TradeStation also provides a vast array of educational offerings to help beginning and advanced clients learn online trading and investing skills to help them meet their trading and investment objectives.

TradeStation Securities, Inc. (Member NYSE, FINRA, SIPC, NSCC, DTC, OCC & CME) is a licensed securities broker-dealer and a registered futures commission merchant (FCM), and a member of major stocks, options, and futures exchanges in the United States. TradeStation Group's technology subsidiary, TradeStation Technologies, Inc., develops and offers strategy trading software tools and subscription services, and hosts the TradingApp® Store.

*Visit TradeStation.com/Awards for more information.

SOURCE TradeStation Group, Inc.

