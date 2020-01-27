TradeStation Securities Now Supports Trading of Options on Bitcoin Futures from CME Group, Inc. and Bakkt Bitcoin (USD) from ICE

PLANTATION, Fla., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeStation Securities, Inc. (TradeStation), a Monex Group company and award-winning* online broker-dealer and futures commission merchant, now offers its futures clients the ability to trade options on Bitcoin futures contracts (BTC) from CME Group (CME). TradeStation futures clients can now also trade Bakkt Bitcoin (USD) futures options on the Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE). By supporting the trading of these new derivative products, TradeStation clients have another way to participate in Bitcoin price fluctuations through an established futures commission merchant.

CME's options product follows the maturation and success of its Bitcoin futures contract introduced in December 2017, and is offered in response to a growing customer demand for additional regulated Bitcoin derivative products. The Bakkt Bitcoin (USD) futures contracts began trading on the ICE in September 2019, giving traders another way to speculate on the price of Bitcoin.

"We have been a long-time supporter of crypto and are excited to be a part of this new chapter in cryptocurrency-based trading. Back in 2017, TradeStation was one of the first online brokers to add support for real-time market data for Bitcoin indices sourced by Cboe Global Markets and CME Group, and later to offer support for market data and order execution when CME and Cboe Futures launched their respective Bitcoin futures contracts," said John Bartleman, President of TradeStation Group, Inc. "Now, two years later, we're still here to support the CME's products, and the new ICE Bakkt offerings."

TradeStation clients can now trade options on Bitcoin futures through TradeStation's FuturesPlus platform. FuturesPlus provides cutting-edge visualization and analysis tools coupled with TradeStation's simplified pricing, educational offerings and committed customer service.

To speak with an account executive to learn more about how to get started trading Bitcoin future options with TradeStation, call 1-800-808-9336, or visit TradeStation.com.

About TradeStation Group, Inc.

For more than 30 years, the TradeStation Group companies have been pioneering leaders in the online trading industry, committed to delivering the best trading technology, brokerage services, trading education and support to individual and institutional traders. TradeStation's award-winning trading and analysis platforms offer access to equities, options and futures trading at the major U.S. equities and options exchanges and market centers, as well as the major futures exchanges. TradeStation's clients have access to the powerful tools needed to design, test, optimize, monitor and automate custom trading strategies, and its mobile and web trading apps allow clients to take the power of the TradeStation trading experience on the go. TradeStation also provides a vast array of educational offerings to help beginning and advanced clients learn online trading and investing skills to help them meet their trading and investment objectives.

TradeStation Securities, Inc. (Member NYSE, FINRA, SIPC, NSCC, DTC, OCC & CME) is a licensed securities broker-dealer and a registered futures commission merchant (FCM), and a member of major equities and futures exchanges in the United States.

*Visit TradeStation.com/Awards for more information.

SOURCE TradeStation Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://TradeStation.com

