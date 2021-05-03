TradeStation Securities Supports Trading of Micro Bitcoin Futures from CME Group Starting on Day One

PLANTATION, Fla., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeStation Securities, Inc. ("TradeStation"), a Monex Group company and award-winning* broker-dealer and futures commission merchant, now offers its futures clients the ability to trade Micro Bitcoin futures contracts, through CME Group.

CME Group first launched Bitcoin futures (BTC) in 2017, and since then, the notional value of Bitcoin has fluctuated between $19k in December 2017 to over $60k in April 2021. For many retail futures traders, the amount of capital needed to speculate on the price direction of Bitcoin, or to hedge their spot Bitcoin price risk, is significant. CME Group recognized this challenge and chose to launch Micro Bitcoin futures to make the trading of Bitcoin futures contracts more accessible and to help answer the growing demand among sophisticated, retail traders for additional regulated cryptocurrency products. The Micro Bitcoin futures contract is 1/10 the size of one Bitcoin and 1/50 the size of the standard Bitcoin futures contract.

"The interest around cryptocurrency in 2021 continues to grow, and as we see more corporations and financial institutions recognize the importance of crypto, it increases interest for the retail investor community. We're excited to offer our futures clients another way to trade the price direction of Bitcoin, based on the daily CME CF Bitcoin Reference Rate, through cash-settled Micro Bitcoin futures. By lowering the barrier of entry, more retail traders will be able to gain exposure to Bitcoin, which exceeded $60k in April," said John Bartleman, President of TradeStation Group, Inc. "We were day one supporters of CME's Bitcoin futures product, and we're looking forward to our continued relationship that allows us to enable our clients to access cryptocurrency price fluctuations through futures trading."

TradeStation futures clients can now trade Micro Bitcoin futures through its TradeStation desktop platform, web-trading and mobile app, as well as its TradeStation FuturesPlus platform. Both platforms provide advanced visualization and analysis tools.

"We are pleased TradeStation is supporting the launch of our new Micro Bitcoin futures," said Tim McCourt, Global Head of Equity Index and Alternative Investment Products at CME Group. "Since the launch of our Bitcoin futures more than three years ago, TradeStation, and the broader broker community, have played an important role in not only facilitating trading but educating institutional and other sophisticated traders on the benefits of crypto derivatives."

