TradeStation Supports Trading of Ether Futures from CME Group on Day One

PLANTATION, Fla., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeStation Securities, Inc. ("TradeStation"), a Monex Group company and award-winning* broker-dealer and futures commission merchant, now offers its futures clients the ability to trade futures contracts on Ether, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency by market value, through CME Group (CME).

CME's addition of Ether futures follows the significant growth and success of its Bitcoin options and futures products introduced in January 2020 and December 2017, respectively, and is being offered to answer the growing customer demand for additional regulated cryptocurrency products.

"We are pleased TradeStation is supporting the launch of our new Ether futures contract on day one," said Tim McCourt, Global Head of Equity Index and Alternative Investment Products at CME Group. "Since the launch of our Bitcoin futures more than three years ago, the broker community has played an important role in not only facilitating trading but educating institutional and professional traders on the benefits of crypto derivatives. The addition of CME Ether futures will provide market participants with a valuable tool to trade and hedge this growing cryptocurrency, and we look forward to continuing to work with TradeStation and others to expand the trading ecosystem around this new hedging tool."

TradeStation clients can now trade Ether futures through its TradeStation platform as well as its TradeStation FuturesPlus platform. Both platforms provide cutting-edge visualization and analysis tools coupled with TradeStation's simplified pricing, educational offerings and committed customer service.

"Amidst explosive price fluctuations and Bitcoin's recent all-time high near $40,000, we're thrilled to offer our futures clients another tool to participate in what may well be another turning point in the virtual currency markets," said John Bartleman, President of TradeStation Group, Inc., TradeStation's parent company. "We've stood by CME's side since 2017 to support trading of its virtual currency derivative products and look forward to our continued relationship to meet the increasing client demand for trading in these markets."

About TradeStation Group, Inc.

For more than 30 years, the TradeStation Group companies have been pioneering leaders in the online trading industry, committed to delivering the best trading technology, brokerage services, trading education and support to individual and institutional traders. TradeStation's award-winning trading and analysis platforms offer access to equities, options and futures trading at the major U.S. equities and options exchanges and market centers, as well as the major futures exchanges. TradeStation's clients have access to the powerful tools needed to design, test, optimize, monitor and automate custom trading strategies, and its mobile and web trading apps allow clients to take the power of the TradeStation trading experience on the go. TradeStation also provides a vast array of educational offerings to help beginning and advanced clients learn online trading and investing skills to help them meet their trading and investment objectives.

TradeStation Securities, Inc. (Member NYSE, FINRA, SIPC, NSCC, DTC, OCC & CME) is a licensed securities broker-dealer and a registered futures commission merchant (FCM), and a member of major stocks, options and futures exchanges in the United States. TradeStation Group's technology subsidiary, TradeStation Technologies, Inc., develops and offers strategy trading software tools and subscription services, and hosts the TradingApp® Store.

*Visit TradeStation.com/Awards for more information.

