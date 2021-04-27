TradeStation Supports Trading of Micro Futures from Eurex

PLANTATION, Fla., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeStation Securities, Inc. ("TradeStation"), a Monex Group company and award-winning* broker-dealer and futures commission merchant, now offers its futures clients the ability to trade micro futures contracts from Eurex, one of the largest futures and options markets in the world. TradeStation clients can now trade Micro-DAX and Micro-EURO STOXX 50 futures through its TradeStation desktop platform, web and mobile applications, which provide advanced visualization and analysis tools.

"We're proud to offer our futures customers new micro futures. In addition to competitive margin rates and commissions, customers will have expanded access to European markets and overnight liquidity. By supporting new products like Eurex micro futures contracts, we aim to set ourselves apart from many other platforms," said John Bartleman, President of TradeStation Group, Inc., TradeStation's parent company. "TradeStation is among only a few U.S. brokerages supporting the Eurex micro futures contracts and we're excited to help Eurex continue expanding into the U.S."

"The new contracts are the right size not only for investors and traders with smaller investment accounts, but also for institutions and professionals seeking to scale their equity index exposure and to hedge existing equity portfolio positions," said Randolf Roth, member of the Eurex Executive Board.

To speak with an account executive to learn more about TradeStation or to open an account, call 1.800.808.9336 or visit TradeStation.com.

About TradeStation Group, Inc.

For more than 30 years, the TradeStation Group companies have been pioneering leaders in the online trading industry, committed to delivering the best trading technology, brokerage services, trading education and support to individual and institutional traders. TradeStation's award-winning trading and analysis platforms offer access to equities, options and futures trading at the major U.S. equities and options exchanges and market centers, as well as the major futures exchanges. TradeStation's clients have access to the powerful tools needed to design, test, optimize, monitor and automate custom trading strategies, and its mobile and web trading apps allow clients to take the power of the TradeStation trading experience on the go. TradeStation also provides a vast array of educational offerings to help beginning and advanced clients learn online trading and investing skills to help them meet their trading and investment objectives.

TradeStation Securities, Inc. (Member NYSE, FINRA, SIPC, NSCC, DTC, OCC & CME) is a licensed securities broker-dealer and a registered futures commission merchant (FCM), and a member of major stocks, options and futures exchanges in the United States. TradeStation Group's technology subsidiary, TradeStation Technologies, Inc., develops and offers strategy trading software tools and subscription services, and hosts the TradingApp® Store.

*Visit TradeStation.com/Awards for more information.

