TradeStation Unlocks Commission-Free Stock, Options & ETF Trading for Customers

PLANTATION, Fla., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeStation Securities, Inc., the award-winning* online broker-dealer and FCM operating subsidiary of TradeStation Group, Inc., is excited to announce it will now be offering commission-free trading to customers who use its web and mobile platforms for exchange-listed stocks, options and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Customers trading options will continue to pay $0.50 per contract without a commission charge. This new commission-free offering on the TradeStation web and mobile platforms is branded TSgo.

"Whether through education or by offering traders a community, we are committed to making trading mainstream and less daunting by empowering all people – regardless of experience, age and financial status – with the knowledge and resources to help them develop their financial futures," said John Bartleman, President of TradeStation Group. "By offering commission-free trading to our customers on our web and mobile platforms, we're breaking down yet another wall to help traders access the markets."

For more than 30 years, TradeStation Securities' purpose has been to help traders gain an individual financial edge. Now, TradeStation customers will be able to enjoy the company's flexible, on-the-go web and mobile app trading, superior customer service, and wealth of educational offerings they have grown accustomed to, without paying commissions.

"Our goal is to inspire the next generation of traders to jump into the markets," said Bartleman, "with the comfort of working with a trusted and established player that has been in the retail trader space since 2001."

To learn more, please visit TradeStation.com.

About TradeStation Group, Inc.

For more than 30 years, the TradeStation Group companies have been pioneering leaders in the online trading industry, committed to delivering the best trading technology, brokerage services, trading education and support to individual and institutional traders. TradeStation's award-winning trading and analysis platforms offer access to equities, options and futures trading at the major U.S. equities and options exchanges and market centers, as well as the major futures exchanges. TradeStation's clients have access to the powerful tools needed to design, test, optimize, monitor and automate custom trading strategies, and its mobile and web trading apps allow clients to take the power of the TradeStation trading experience on the go. TradeStation also provides a vast array of educational offerings to help beginning and advanced clients learn online trading and investing skills to help them meet their trading and investment objectives.

TradeStation Securities, Inc. (Member NYSE, FINRA, SIPC, NSCC, DTC, OCC & CME) is a licensed securities broker-dealer and a registered futures commission merchant (FCM), and a member of major stock, options and futures exchanges in the United States. The company's technology subsidiary, TradeStation Technologies, Inc., develops and offers strategy trading software tools and subscription services, and hosts the TradingApp® Store.

TradeStation Crypto is a subsidiary of TradeStation Group, Inc. that plans to offer cryptocurrency brokerage services, subject to completing all business launch requirements and obtaining applicable licenses. For more information, and to sign up to receive updates on the planned launch of the business, please visit www.tradestationcrypto.com.

*Visit TradeStation.com/Awards for more information.

SOURCE TradeStation Securities, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.tradestation.com

