TradeStation's TS SELECT Gives Traders Great Pricing and Premium Trading Tools

PLANTATION, Fla., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeStation Securities, Inc. ("TradeStation"), the award-winning* online broker-dealer and futures commission merchant operating subsidiary of TradeStation Group, Inc., today announced the availability of TS SELECT. Designed for the advanced trader, this new commission-free** pricing plan unlocks access to TradeStation's entire suite of award-winning products and offerings, including its powerful desktop platform.

Through TS SELECT, traders in the United States can trade a variety of asset classes – stocks, options, equities, equity options, and futures – with TradeStation's advanced tools, platforms and technology. The low-cost offering will be available to traders on the TradeStation web, mobile and desktop platforms for a complete trading experience.

"We are excited to be a part of the commission-free movement and help traders access the markets with our recent launch of TS GO for mobile app and web traders, but we didn't want to stop there," said John Bartleman, President of TradeStation Group. "Now, with TS SELECT, we are providing a valuable alternative designed for the advanced trader who craves a broader and more sophisticated suite of tools and services to try to gain a financial edge – a pricing plan that offers free commissions if you trade on web or mobile and highly competitive fees when you need to use the powerful TradeStation desktop platform with all of its bells and whistles. Part of our longstanding commitment to our customers means offering fair, highly competitive pricing," added Bartleman. "TS SELECT achieves this by giving traders a pricing plan they can tailor to their own trading profile and objectives."

About TradeStation Group, Inc.

For more than 30 years, the TradeStation Group companies have been pioneering leaders in the online trading industry, committed to delivering the best trading technology, brokerage services, trading education and support to individual and institutional traders. TradeStation's award-winning trading and analysis platforms offer access to equities, options and futures trading at the major U.S. equities and options exchanges and market centers, as well as the major futures exchanges. TradeStation's clients have access to the powerful tools needed to design, test, optimize, monitor and automate custom trading strategies, and its mobile and web trading apps allow clients to take the power of the TradeStation trading experience on the go. TradeStation also provides a vast array of educational offerings to help beginning and advanced clients learn online trading and investing skills to help them meet their trading and investment objectives.

TradeStation Securities, Inc. (Member NYSE, FINRA, SIPC, NSCC, DTC, OCC & CME) is a licensed securities broker-dealer and a registered futures commission merchant (FCM), and a member of major equities and futures exchanges in the United States.

