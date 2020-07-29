Tradeswell Announces the Hiring of Industry-Leading Executives to Lead Its Revenue Organization

BALTIMORE, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradeswell, Inc. today announced that two industry veterans will be joining the company to lead its pursuit of commercial success. The momentum comes on the heels of $3.3M in seed funding announced earlier this week. Building a category-defining ecommerce infrastructure company during a global pandemic and social unrest reflects the confidence in the technology and team that is assembling to take Tradeswell to the next level.

Mark Fruehan is an industry veteran who has built out revenue organizations in technology and digital media for the past 25 years. Mark joins Tradeswell as Executive Vice President for Revenue, effective immediately with the goal of building sustainable commercial success for the Tradeswell technology platform. Reporting to CEO Paul Palmieri, Fruehan will lead the company's sales, business development, and customer success teams. Fruehan has a long track record of building strong relationships with customers, partners, and industry leaders throughout his career. Most recently, Fruehan was the global Chief Revenue Officer of Verve Group, which was acquired by Media Games Invest in January after leading Verve as President & GM preceding the successful acquisition of MGI. Prior, Fruehan held senior positions, at Amplifi.ai, Opera Mediaworks, and VeriSign.

As Senior Vice President, US Sales, Kelly Hogue will be bringing his experience in leading sales teams to Tradeswell to build the company's sales capabilities. He is a seasoned sales leader with over 17 years of experience in bringing solutions to brands. Most recently Hogue was the Vice President, Programmatic & Strategic Partnerships at LiveIntent, after serving in sales leadership roles at AOL and Millennial Media.

"The size of the problems that the Tradeswell platform will address, and the unique data science approach made me incredibly interested in the ecommerce ecosystem," said Mark Fruehan. "The opportunity to work with Paul and the team, sealed the deal to join. I am excited to join Tradeswell at a key juncture in the company's evolution."

"We are building a world-class technology platform that needs world-class leadership to bring it to market," says Paul Palmieri, CEO at Tradeswell. "Partnering with Mark has been years in the making, and being able to partner with both Mark and Kelly should yield truly special results for the company."

About Tradeswell: Tradeswell is on a mission to fix the economics of ecommerce while unlocking profitable, healthy growth for brands. We know that both traditional and DTC brands need tools and intelligence that places the power of data science at their fingertips. So we are listening - and building a quantitative, algorithmic, and AI-based platform to surface insights and perform automated tasks. Brands need an operating system built for real-time commerce, without the inherent bias presented by siloed solutions. Tradeswell will reveal and empower the actions brands need to Grow!

