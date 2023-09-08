TRADETEQ SECURES US$12.5 MILLION IN A PLUS FUNDING ROUND LED BY LEADING VENTURE CAPITAL FIRM MS&AD VENTURES

News provided by

Tradeteq

08 Sep, 2023, 10:32 ET

Plans for US expansion bolstered with new strategic partnerships, including Interlock Partners, and board additions

LONDON, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradeteq, the pioneering technology provider for securitisation-as-a-service and bank asset distribution, today announces the completion of its $12.5 million A Plus funding round. Tradeteq connects trade finance and private credit originators with institutional investors to help address the pressing global lending shortfall.

The round is led by US-based MS&AD Ventures, with significant investment from fellow venture capital firm Interlock Partners. Both add invaluable industry insights and will aid Tradeteq in establishing its US operations, transforming issuance infrastructure to cater for the demands of US-based investors. Interlock was joined by Victor Ganzi, one of its investors and advisors, whose former roles included CEO of The Hearst Corporation and Chairman of Willis Towers Watson, among others. Mr. Ganzi will join Tradeteq as an advisor.

This strategic investment signifies a bold step in Tradeteq's mission, ahead of its entry into the US, the world's largest private credit and securitisation market. Since its inception, the company has provided a platform for banks to securitise and distribute their trade finance assets to investors. Earlier this year, Tradeteq extended its primary issuance platform to cover private credit, making it easier for the leading global banks and alternative lenders to connect, interact and transact with institutional investors, such as pension funds and insurance companies.

Furthermore, Jon Soberg, Managing Partner at MS&AD Ventures, and Harry Hawks, Venture Partner at Interlock, will be joining the board as observers.

Christoph Gugelmann, Tradeteq CEO, commented: "We are delighted to have the backing of our new partners. The strategic alliance with MS&AD Ventures and Interlock Partners will be vital as we lay the groundwork for our US operations and we are extremely pleased to gain the insights and expertise of Victor Ganzi. We were gratified with the participation and continued support of existing investors LGGP and Niya Partners to complete the funding round."

Jon Soberg, MS&AD Ventures, commented: "Tradeteq is an incredibly exciting business with significant potential to grow and scale. We believe in Tradeteq's vision and mission and look forward to collaborating closely as they expand into the US market and beyond."

SOURCE Tradeteq

