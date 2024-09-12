TradeTrax Names New CEO

TradeTrax Board appoints Henry Dziuba as CEO of the SaaS company; previous CEO, Scott Tonn, to remain on as Chairman

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeTrax, a leader in real-time job site intelligence for the production homebuilding industry, today announced the appointment of Henry Dziuba as Chief Executive Officer. Dziuba, who previously served as Chief Sales Officer, succeeds Scott Tonn, who will remain actively involved and directing longer-term strategy as Chairman of the Board.

"I am extremely proud of what the TradeTrax team has accomplished over the last 5 years in revolutionizing the production homebuilding industry," said Tonn. "Henry's passion, skill, and leadership experience make him the ideal person to drive the company forward at this stage of our growth, and I'm confident that under his guidance, TradeTrax will achieve our plan."

Dziuba brings extensive international experience across the homebuilding, solar, and technology sectors. He successfully established SMA UK as a profitable market leader before taking over as President and General Manager of SMA America, LLC, where he restored its position as the dominant supplier of solar inverters in the U.S. Following this, he served as Chief Commercial Officer for Strata Solar LLC from 2015 to 2021, during which time he also co-founded 365 Pronto. In 2021, he joined 365 Pronto full-time ahead of its acquisition by Enphase Energy. In 2023, Dziuba became TradeTrax's Chief Sales Officer.

"I'm honored to lead TradeTrax during this exciting period of growth," said Dziuba. "The homebuilding industry is ripe for innovation, and TradeTrax is uniquely positioned to deliver the tools both Builders and Trades need to construct homes faster and more efficiently. I look forward to working with our talented team to capitalize on the tremendous opportunities ahead."

Since joining TradeTrax, Dziuba has led the company's expansion into new markets and solidified its position as a transformative tool for homebuilders.

"Henry has had an immense impact on TradeTrax since joining our team a year ago, and I'm grateful for his partnership," said Alec Schnall, TradeTrax President and Head of Product. "Our solution is critical for advancing the homebuilding industry, and I look forward to continue working closely with Henry to ensure we take advantage of the opportunity ahead of us."

With Dziuba at the helm, TradeTrax will continue its targeted expansion across key U.S. markets while partnering with select, forward-thinking production homebuilders.

"Henry's visionary leadership and tactical expertise have already proven invaluable to TradeTrax," said Mike Brewer, TradeTrax Co-Founder and Director. "We are excited to see him steer the company toward achieving its vision of friction-free homebuilding."

About TradeTrax:

Founded in 2019, TradeTrax has created an innovative real-time job site intelligence SaaS solution for production homebuilders and trades. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and industry expertise, TradeTrax delivers real-time data directly from the job site and intelligently distributes it to the stakeholders who need to know. With the never-before-captured data from TradeTrax, builders and trades can significantly lower cycle times and increase efficiencies across all aspects of the build process.

TradeTrax is based in Scottsdale, AZ, and currently operates across the U.S. market.

