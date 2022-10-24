TradeUP Adds Fractional Shares to Its Online Trading Platform

The online trading platform now offers fractional shares, removing barriers to entry to the most popular stocks on the market

ROSELAND, N.J., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeUP Securities, Inc., a brokerage firm in Roseland, New Jersey, has expanded its TradeUP online trading platform to include fractional shares. The new fractional shares offering will allow traders to access popular stocks and diversify their portfolios at very low prices. Through TradeUP, you can now trade fractional shares of any stock on the S&P 500 with as little as five dollars with commission-free trades.

Fractional shares let investors buy less than one share of a stock, which is great news for traders who are looking to invest in big name companies but have limited funds to do so. Typically, entry to popular stocks such as Tesla or Apple start in the hundreds—or even thousands—of dollars. With fractional shares, you can now choose to buy 0.01 share of a stock, making a diversified portfolio achievable for all investors.

In addition, fractional shares empower investors to precisely set the fund weight of the securities in their portfolio. Traders can even mimic the weighted holdings of an institutional organization, such as a mutual fund, without having to pay potentially costly expense ratios.

"We care greatly about the success of every investor who utilizes our online trading services, so we decided to expand our offerings to include fractional shares, which will open up the world of investing to people of all experience levels and budgets," said the TradeUP marketing team.

With TradeUP, fractional shareholders are just as entitled to dividends as any other investor in a company. If a dividend is distributed, this is allocated based on the dollar value of your equity in the firm.

Since its inception in 2019, TradeUP has revolutionized the online brokerage field by offering all clients zero-commission stock trading, the lowest margin interest rates, and high-quality trading tools on both mobile and desktop platforms.

TradeUP also offers exceptional one-on-one customer service via live chat and a professional platform on both browser and mobile app, allowing traders to access real-time global market data and trade right at their fingertips.

For more information, please visit https://tradeup.com.

About TradeUP Securities, Inc.

Founded in 1986, TradeUP Securities, Inc. is a brokerage firm in Roseland, New Jersey that created the unique online trading platform, TradeUP, to offer on-the-go stock trading and premier trading tools for active investors. It is a registered brokerage firm at SEC (CRD: 18483; SEC: 8-36754), a member of FINRA/SIPC and a member of DTC/NSCC, regulated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. Check the background on the firm on FINRA's BrokerCheck (https://brokercheck.finra.org). For more information, visit https://tradeup.com.

The information contained in this material is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide professional, investment or any other type of advice or recommendation, or to create a fiduciary relationship. You should not make an investment decision in reliance on this material, which is based on information that is likely to change without notice.

Nothing contained in this material is, or should be construed as, an offer, a solicitation of an offer or an invitation to buy or sell any security or derivative, and it is not intended for distribution in any jurisdiction where such distribution would be contrary to law.

Securities and derivatives transactions involve risk of loss, including loss of principal. You should weigh potential benefits against the risks. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Media Contact:

Crystal Chang

[email protected]

(862) 221-0588

SOURCE TradeUP