TradeUP Presents Index Options on Us: Zero Contract Fees and Zero Index Fees for a Limited Time!

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeUP Securities , Inc, an online brokerage platform, is proud to introduce an enhanced index options trading experience, offering multiple options not supported by competitors. To celebrate this milestone, TradeUP is pleased to offer a limited-time index options on us: zero contract fees and waived index fees promotion, available to all users.

Index options, now available on the TradeUP platform, offer investors opportunities for portfolio diversification and strategic market navigation. With TradeUP, investors can trade 9 index options products including SPX (S&P 500 Index Options), SPXW (S&P 500 Index Weekly Options), DJX (Dow Jones Index Options), NDX (NASDAQ 100 Index Options), NDXP (NASDAQ 100 Index Weekly Options), VIX (CBOE Volatility Index Options), VIXW (CBOE Volatility Index Weekly Options), XSP (Mini Standard & Poor's 500 Index Options), and NANOS (NANOS Standard & Poor's 500 Index Options). These options are linked to the performance of underlying indices like the S&P 500 or the NASDAQ-100, empowering traders of all levels to capitalize on broader market movements and mitigate risks associated with individual stocks.

"We are excited to introduce index options trading, providing our users with a powerful tool to diversify their portfolios and navigate the dynamic financial landscape," said Vincent Lupo, COO at TradeUP Securities, Inc. "With index options, investors may efficiently manage risk while seizing opportunities in the market."

In addition to index options, TradeUP enhanced its product offerings by providing access to 0DTE (Zero Days to Expiration) Options, empowering traders with increased flexibility and greater control over their investments. 0DTE options, which expire at the end of the trading day, may allow traders to capitalize on short-term market movements. By offering 0DTE options, TradeUP enables traders to take advantage of intraday market fluctuations and execute timely trades to optimize their investment strategies. This expanded offering is complemented by TradeUP's fee schedule, which may reduce costs associated with trading index options, especially for professional or active traders engaged in 0DTE trading.

TradeUP is rolling out a limited-time promotion offering "index options on us: zero commission, zero contract fees, and waived index fees" for all index options trades until July 31, 2024. The limited-time promotion is available to all users of the TradeUP platform, effective immediately. Investors may take advantage of this promotion to experience the index options trading with low costs.

For more information about index options, 0DTE options trading, and the limited-time promotion, visit the TradeUP website or download the TradeUP mobile app from the App Store or Google Play Store . Trade anytime, anywhere on TradeUP's mobile app, desktop software, or web trading platform. Take advantage of analytical tools including the Option Price Calculator, Call/Put Ratio chart, and Volatility Curve chart. Need assistance? TradeUP's dedicated support team is here to assist you every step of the way.

About TradeUP Securities, Inc:

TradeUP Securities, Inc . emerges as a leading online brokerage platform, offering users access to a wide range of investment products, including stocks, options, ETFs, and now index options. With a focus on premium client services and innovative products, TradeUP provides investors with a user-friendly interface, advanced trading tools, and real-time market data. Empowering investors of all levels to trade confidently and seize opportunities in today's fast-paced financial markets, TradeUP stands out for its commitment to exceptional service and cutting-edge offerings. Join TradeUP today to experience the next level of online trading.

Disclaimer:

Index options trading entails significant risk and is not appropriate for all investors. Investors may lose all their invested principal. Certain complex index options strategies carry additional risk. Before trading index options, please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options. Supporting documentation for any claims, if applicable, will be furnished upon request.

*Customers may be subject to regulatory fees, and index options trading may incur contract fees. See https://www.tradeup.com/pricing for details. The information contained in this material is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide professional, investment, or any other type of advice or recommendation, nor does it create a fiduciary relationship. TradeUP does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, reliability, completeness, appropriateness, or sufficiency of any information included in this material. Certain information may have been provided by third-party sources, and while believed to be reliable, it has not been independently verified by TradeUP. Any investment decision should not be made solely in reliance on this material, as the information is subject to change without notice. Securities and derivatives transactions involve the risk of loss, including loss of principal. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. It is important to carefully consider the potential benefits and risks involved before making any investment decisions.

Contact:

Crystal Chang

[email protected]

646-439-3115

SOURCE TradeUp