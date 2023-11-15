TradeUP Securities, Inc. Nominated Best Brokerage for Day Trading at Benzinga Global Fintech Awards 2023

TradeUp Securities, Inc.

15 Nov, 2023, 08:24 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeUP Securities, Inc., a trailblazer in the fintech industry, was nominated as a finalist in three awards categories in the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards 2023: Best Brokerage App, Best Brokerage for Day Trading, and Best Brokerage for Beginners. Following a momentous announcement event, TradeUP Securities is proud to celebrate its victory in the highly coveted category of Best Brokerage for Day Trading.

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards celebrate innovation, excellence, and transformative contributions within the financial technology sector, which closely align with TradeUP Securities' mission to empower traders with the tools necessary to succeed in their investment journey. TradeUP Securities' nomination in three awards categories stands as a testament to its commitment to delivering a trading experience with unparalleled platform excellence and exceptional service.

Vincent Lupo, COO at TradeUP Securities, Inc., expressed the company's gratitude, saying, "We are honored to not only be nominated, but to win the Best Brokerage for Day Trading at the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards 2023. This recognition underscores our relentless pursuit of excellence in providing a powerful and user-friendly platform to help traders navigate the dynamic landscape of day trading."

For more information about TradeUP Securities, Inc. and its innovative trading platform, please visit TradeUP's website.

About TradeUP Securities, Inc:
TradeUP Securities, Inc. is a leading fintech platform committed to providing a top-notch trading experience worldwide. With a strong emphasis on innovation and user empowerment, the platform equips traders with advanced tools and real-time market data for effective day trading. Drawing on over 30 years of experience, TradeUP offers a one-stop solution for securities trading, clearing, and financing, delivering reliable and professional support to clients globally. The platform is dedicated to revolutionizing the online brokerage industry by providing premium services with a low fee structure.

Media Contact:
Crystal Chang
[email protected]
646-439-3115

Disclaimer:
Nothing contained in this material is, or should be construed as, an offer, a solicitation of an offer or an invitation to buy or sell any security or derivative.

Securities and derivatives transactions involve risk of loss, including loss of principal, and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. TradeUP Securities, Inc. is a member of FINRA and SIPC. For further information, please refer to FINRA BrokerCheck and SIPC insurance coverage.

SOURCE TradeUp Securities, Inc.

