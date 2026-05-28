Tradeverifyd Names Amanda Greene Chief Operating Officer to Lead Next Phase of Scale

Former Airbnb and Oyster HR operations leader brings two decades of experience scaling AI-enabled, high-growth companies

BOZEMAN, Mont., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradeverifyd, the AI-native platform for supply chain risk and compliance intelligence, recently named Amanda Greene as Chief Operating Officer. Greene joins as Tradeverifyd accelerates its push to give global enterprises real-time visibility into supplier risk.

Greene spent over five years at Airbnb, where she led Global Operations Strategic Planning & Analysis through the company's expansion from $400M to $5B in revenue. She later served as SVP of Operations and Customer Experience at Oyster HR, helping grow revenue 5x and reach a $1B valuation, and most recently led a 150-person operations org at Pirate Ship, where she rebuilt core workflows around AI to materially improve throughput and margin.

"Amanda has done the hardest version of the job we're hiring for, scaling operations at companies where the product, the market, and the technology were all moving at once," said Mike Prorock, CEO of Tradeverifyd. "She has also been ahead of most operators on using AI to change how teams actually work, which matters enormously for a company like ours."

"Supply chain risk is one of those problems where the data exists but the answers don't, and that gap is exactly what Tradeverifyd is closing," said Greene. "What drew me in was a seasoned team building at the leading edge of what AI can actually do for risk and compliance, on top of a technical foundation serious enough to support real enterprise workloads. Every executive I talk to is being asked harder questions than their current tools can answer, and the companies that close that gap first are the ones that will define this category."

Greene holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a BA from Cornell University. She serves on the boards of VIAS Campus Management and the Oyster Recovery Partnership.

About Tradeverifyd

The Tradeverifyd® platform is an AI-powered solution that automatically identifies and analyzes supply chain risks for compliance and procurement leaders seeking to prevent disruptions and regulatory non-compliance. Using self-learning AI agents, advanced machine learning, and a proprietary knowledge graph, Tradeverifyd delivers timely, actionable insights. The platform provides supplier compliance intelligence, streamlines regulatory inquiry responses, enables proactive disruption monitoring, and features the Tradeverifyd Score™ to help enterprises prioritize risk and maintain resilience. Learn more at tradeverifyd.com.

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SOURCE Mesur.io