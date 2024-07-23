Tradewind Finance Expands Footprint in Mexico with Two New Additions to the Americas Team

NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradewind Finance, an international trade finance firm specializing in cash flow solutions that enable business growth and seamless cross-border trade, is expanding its footprint in Mexico with two new hires. The company's growing team in the region comes at a time when Mexico has become a major trading partner for countries including the United States, making trade finance an attractive tool for facilitating export and import transactions.

Rafael Marin Mattozzi joins the Tradewind Americas sales team as an International Factoring Consultant. He brings years of experience serving in account management roles in Spain as well as a deep know-how of the banking and financial sector through his positions at Banco Santander, American Express, Banco Afirme and BIX Consultores in Mexico. Rafael received his Bachelor's degree in Communications from St. Thomas University, Miami and a Master's degree in Marketing and Sales from CEREM in Madrid.

Cecilia Leon Gastelum, also a newly appointed International Factoring Consultant for the Americas sales team, has vast experience in both the public and private sectors. She began her career as part of the Corporate Banking team at BBVA, the biggest bank in Mexico. Afterwards, she received an invitation to join Nacional Financiera (NAFIN), one of the largest Mexican development banks where she helped companies from a financial and social perspective, supporting SMEs to become more institutionalized. Her latest role was at Stenn, a fintech focused on offering global trade finance solutions. Cecilia is a graduate of Tec de Monterrey in Mexico where she received her Bachelor's degree in Financial Management.

Both Rafael and Cecilia report to Brian Dowd, Senior Vice President in the firm's New York office. In addition to their focus on business development in Mexico, they will oversee opportunities for financing businesses located in Central and South America.

Founded in 2000, Tradewind Finance maintains a network of offices all over the world, including Bangladesh, Brazil, Bulgaria, China, Hong Kong SAR, Hungary, India, Pakistan, Peru, Turkey, UAE, and the USA as well as the headquarters in Germany. Combining financing, credit protection, and collections into a single suite of trade finance products, Tradewind brings streamlined, flexible, and best-in-class services to the world's exporters and importers.

