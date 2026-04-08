Tradewind Finance Extends Client Facility to $50 Million Within 48 Hours to Support Middle East Trade Amid Strait of Hormuz Disruption

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradewind Finance has expanded an existing client facility from $45 million to $50 million within 48 hours, enabling the exporter to meet rising working capital demands caused by the ongoing disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. The increase is part of Tradewind's broader initiative to support exporters trading with and from the Middle East amid the ongoing conflict.

With roughly 30 percent of global hydrocarbon flows normally passing through the Strait, the near-total blockage has forced widespread rerouting, adding weeks of transit time and significantly raising freight and insurance costs. At the same time, credit insurers are reducing political risk coverage in the region, and buyers are increasingly requesting payment terms of 30 to 120 days. The combined effect is a sharp increase in the working capital requirements of exporters active in the region.

In response, Tradewind has accelerated its facility review process for affected clients and is accommodating extended payment terms, providing cash advances within days of shipment so exporters do not have to choose between maintaining trade relationships and protecting their cash flow. The company continues to onboard new exporters from and into the Middle East at a time when many providers are tightening their criteria.

"Our clients require a financing partner that responds at the pace of disruption, not the pace of a traditional credit cycle," said Ansgar Hütten, Executive Director at Tradewind Finance. "Scaling a facility from 45 to 50 million dollars in this timeframe is exactly the kind of responsiveness this environment demands, and it reflects how our teams on the ground operate when conditions get difficult."

With more than 25 years of active operations in the Middle East and South Asia, Tradewind's local teams have long supported exporters across the region. Past experience through volatile periods, including the early days of COVID-19, guides the company's current response: stay present, stay flexible, and keep underwriting trade when others step away.

About Tradewind Finance

Tradewind Finance is a global trade finance company with over 25 years of experience in export factoring, supply chain finance, and structured trade solutions. With offices and partners in more than 14 countries, Tradewind helps exporters and importers manage cash flow, transfer buyer credit risk, and grow their international business.

SOURCE Tradewind Finance