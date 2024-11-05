Tradewind Finance Launches New Customer Portal called Tradewind+

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradewind Finance, a global trade finance firm that helps accelerate cash flow for businesses to support their growth, has unrolled a new customer portal called Tradewind+. Tradewind+ is designed to make the onboarding process faster and easier, enabling businesses to apply for Tradewind's services with greater ease.

Going forward, Tradewind+ will be a dedicated online space for all aspects of client services at the firm, which provides export factoring and supply chain finance for businesses around the world. Tradewind's solutions work by unlocking immediate capital from a business's invoices and also include credit protection and collection services to reduce trade risk.

In its first phase, the tool will guide new Tradewind prospects through a transparent and digitally-friendly onboarding process. This phase includes setting up Tradewind+ credentials for secure access to the portal, allowing prospects to easily manage their onboarding details.

"Tradewind+ is our latest initiative to make the financing process easier and faster for our customers. Prospects looking to apply for Tradewind's services will be able to seamlessly submit their company details and Tradewind will handle the rest. We understand that running a business and trading internationally involves many moving parts. With Tradewind+, we've set out to make applying for and using our reliable working capital solutions as hassle-free as possible," Mario Voss, Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director, at Tradewind says.

With a successful track record of nearly 25 years in operation, Tradewind is always evolving with their customers' business needs and makes it a priority to keep elevating the quality of their trade finance services. Tradewind+ is the latest effort to empower their customers by ultimately enabling them to streamline their trade finance activities all in one place.

For more information about Tradewind's financial solutions that enable businesses to grow, thrive, and conduct cross-border trade smoothly, please visit: https://www.tradewindfinance.com/

Founded in 2000, Tradewind Finance maintains a network of offices all over the world, including Bangladesh, Brazil, Bulgaria, China, Hong Kong SAR, Hungary, India, Pakistan, Turkey, UAE, and the USA as well as the headquarters in Germany. Combining financing, credit protection, and collections into a single suite of trade finance products, Tradewind brings streamlined, flexible, and best-in-class services to the world's exporters and importers.

