Tradewind Finance Named Best Factoring Company Germany 2023 and Best NBFI Management Team Germany 2023

News provided by

Tradewind Finance

07 Nov, 2023, 07:05 ET

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradewind Finance, an international trade finance company with headquarters in Germany, has been named winners of the 2023 Global Banking & Finance Awards® for Best Factoring Company Germany 2023 and Best NBFI Management Team Germany 2023.

The awards were announced by Global Banking & Finance Review, a London-based magazine that delivers business, financial, and technology news read in over 200 countries.

Tradewind received the recognitions not only for their German foundation and global footprint, but also for their responsible financing and broader commitment to sustainability; their focus on growth, especially in markets where access to trade finance is limited; the reliability of their financial services in support of their clients' long-term goals; and a management team that combines decades of experience in trade, finance, and supply chains.

Tradewind is also dedicated to implementing new digital technologies that make it easier for their clients to secure timely funding.

In the past year, the firm expanded its reach in markets in Southeast Asia, including Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines. It has also continued to prioritize environmental protection and other ESG initiatives. Tradewind extends this priority to the businesses and affiliates they work with, ensuring partnerships that uphold ESG standards.

Recently, Tradewind invested in a renewable solar power project in Madhya Pradesh, India as part of their CO2 compensation program.

For more on Tradewind and their trade finance services, which include export factoring and supply chain finance solutions, visit www.tradewindfinance.com.

About Tradewind Finance

Founded in 2000, Tradewind Finance maintains a network of offices all over the world, including Bangladesh, Brazil, Bulgaria, China, Hong Kong SAR, Hungary, India, Pakistan, Peru, Turkey, UAE, and the USA as well as the headquarters in Germany. Combining financing, credit protection, and collections into a single suite of trade finance products, Tradewind brings streamlined, flexible, and best-in-class services to the world's exporters and importers.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Tradewind Finance

Also from this source

How Trade Finance for SMEs Fits into Modi and Biden's Strengthened Partnership

A late June visit by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States to meet with U.S. President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. affirmed the two...

Tradewind Finance Enters Bunkering Industry; Factoring a Natural Fit

Tradewind Finance, an international trade finance firm with headquarters in Germany, has successfully entered the bunker market, delivering a USD 2...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.