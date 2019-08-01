TradeZero America Announces Membership on the NYSE American Options Market

NEW YORK, Aug 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeZero America, a Brooklyn, New York-based online broker dealer, announced that the firm is now a member of the New York Stock Exchange American Options market. The NYSE American Options exchange provides traders with deep liquidity across listed options contracts with an integrated technology platform offering access to American and Arca options, combined with the benefit of the open outcry trading floor in New York.

"We are extremely honored to have been granted membership in the NYSE American Options market. To be on the NYSE American Options trading floor is a strategic milestone in the forward momentum of our company, allowing us to enter the institutional options trading market and provide high quality execution for institutional clients," said Michael Haupt, CEO of TradeZero America.

In addition to its new business line on the NYSE American Options trading floor, TradeZero America will continue to provide retail investors with commission-free equities trading, including direct access to US equities market centers and professional-level tools. TradeZero America offers a suite of easy-to-use desktop, Web-based and mobile platforms for all types of investors. Investors can choose the level that's right for them.

Besides its technology and trading platforms, TradeZero America differentiates itself from other commission free brokers by providing retail investors with robust capability for short selling. The company's technology incorporates a stock locate feature into all of its platforms, making it easier and simpler for the individual investor to locate hard to borrow shares for stock shorting.

In addition, TradeZero America provides the individual investor with professional-grade tools, such as Level 2 stock data and hotkeys, typically used by professional traders and hedge funds. TradeZero America offers extended trading hours, from 4 am ET to 8 pm ET, so investors can trade pre-market or after market close.

About TradeZero America

TradeZero America, Inc. www.tradezero.us is a New York-based online broker dealer that offers retail investors commission free stock trading and direct market center access to US stocks and options. TradeZero's advanced suite of desktop, web-based and mobile software platforms accommodate all types of retail investors. ZeroPro delivers speed and functionality for active investors, ZeroWeb has dynamic features for both active and beginning investors, and Zero Free is the company's free real-time browser-based trading system. Investors on the go can access their accounts and trade via the TradeZero America mobile app. TradeZero America's innovative features include capabilities for stock shorting and unparalleled 24/7 customer support. TradeZero America is a member of FINRA(www.finra.org) and SIPC (www.sipc.org).

Trading securities in general and particularly short selling securities may result in losses beyond your initial investment.

