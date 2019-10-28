TradeZero America Appoints Apex Clearing as Custodian Partner

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeZero America, a Brooklyn, New York-based online broker dealer that provides commission-free stock and options trading for retail investors, today announced it has appointed Apex Clearing as its clearing and custody provider. A leader in digital wealth solutions, Apex Clearing is an independent, self-clearing broker that works with firms looking to meet the challenging demands of the new world of digital investing.

"Apex is the go-to name in clearing for movers and shakers in the fintech space, and we are thrilled to partner with this forward-thinking brand," said Mike Haupt, CEO of TradeZero America. "With Apex on board as our custodian, we can streamline our administrative processes and provide even faster service for our valued clients."

Launched earlier this year, TradeZero America provides commission-free trading, with direct access to U.S. stock and options market centers and professional-level tools for retail investors. With the migration to the Apex platform, a variety of TradeZero America processes will be quicker and easier for investors, such as opening accounts and onboarding, moving money, and deposits and withdrawals. The new platform will also enhance the execution of options contracts.

TradeZero America offers a suite of easy-to-use desktop, Web-based and mobile platforms for all types of traders, so investors can choose the level that's right for them. A key differentiator of TradeZero America is its robust capability for short selling. The company's technology incorporates a stock locate feature into all of its platforms, making it easier and simpler for the retail investor to locate hard to borrow shares for stock shorting.

TradeZero America provides the individual investor with professional-grade tools, such as Level 2 stock data and hotkeys, typically used by professional traders and hedge funds. TradeZero America also offers extended trading hours, from 4 am ET to 8 pm ET, so investors can trade pre-market or after market close.

"We are pleased to welcome TradeZero America to our roster of capital markets clients," said Bill Capuzzi, CEO of Apex Clearing. "I think I speak for everyone at Apex when I say we are looking forward to building what is sure to be a productive long-term partnership."

About TradeZero America

TradeZero America, Inc. www.tradezero.us is a New York-based online broker dealer that offers retail investors commission free stock trading and direct market center access to US stocks and options. TradeZero's advanced suite of desktop, web-based and mobile software platforms accommodate all types of retail investors. ZeroPro delivers speed and functionality for active investors, ZeroWeb has dynamic features for both active and beginning investors, and Zero Free is the company's free real-time browser-based trading system. Investors on the go can access their accounts and trade via the TradeZero America mobile app. TradeZero America's innovative features include capabilities for stock shorting and unparalleled 24/7 customer support. TradeZero America is a member of FINRA(www.finra.org) and SIPC (www.sipc.org).

Trading securities in general and particularly short selling securities may result in losses beyond your initial investment.

About Apex Clearing

Apex Clearing is a custody and clearing engine that's powering the future of digital wealth management. As a technology firm, Apex Clearing delivers speed, efficiency and flexibility to firms ranging from innovative start-ups to blue-chip brands focused on growth.

A subsidiary of Chicago-based investment and technology firm PEAK6, Apex Clearing's fully-integrated, customized solutions allow registered investment advisors (RIAs), digital advisors, fintech firms, broker-dealers and full-service firms to reach more investors and deliver the seamless digital experiences consumers expect. Founded in 2012 and based in Dallas – with offices in New York City, Chicago and Portland, Oregon – Apex Clearing Corporation is registered with the SEC, a member of FINRA and a participant in SIPC.

For more information, visit https://www.apexclearing.com/.

SOURCE TradeZero America

Related Links

https://us.tradezero.co/why-tradezero

