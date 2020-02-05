TradeZero America Introduces Investor Choice For Execution Of Trades

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeZero America, a Brooklyn, New York-based online broker dealer that provides commission-free stock and options trading, announced that it has introduced a new innovation for the more active traders on its platform. Traders can now select the specific destination where orders are routed for execution, a service that is commission free for investors who maintain a minimum account balance of $30,000.

"Many trading platforms allow investors to designate the individual market center where buy and sell orders are routed for execution, but there is typically a commission. At TradeZero, we're providing this service commission free for our more active traders who maintain higher balances with us. TradeZero America will pass the rebate along to the investor, potentially offsetting per share cost. Essentially, you're getting paid to trade," said Dan Pipitone, TradeZero America co-founder.

Launched in 2019, TradeZero America provides commission-free trading, with direct access to U.S. stock and options market centers and professional-level tools for retail investors. TradeZero America offers a suite of easy-to-use desktop, Web-based and mobile platforms for all types of traders, so investors can choose the level that's right for them.

TradeZero America also offers robust capability for short selling, providing access to hard-to-borrow stocks for shorting with a stock locate feature built into all of its platforms. The locator allows investors to sell their shares to other traders on the platform, a feature that is patent-pending to TradeZero.

TradeZero America provides the individual investor with professional-grade tools, such as Level 2 stock data and hotkeys, typically used by professional traders and hedge funds. TradeZero America has extended trading hours, from 4 am ET to 8 pm ET, so investors can trade pre-market or after market close.

About TradeZero America

TradeZero America, Inc. www.tradezero.us is a New York-based online broker dealer that offers retail investors commission free stock trading and direct market center access to US stocks and options. TradeZero's advanced suite of desktop, web-based and mobile software platforms accommodate all types of retail investors. ZeroPro delivers speed and functionality for active investors, ZeroWeb has dynamic features for both active and beginning investors, and Zero Free is the company's free real-time browser-based trading system. Investors on the go can access their accounts and trade via the TradeZero America mobile app. TradeZero America's innovative features include capabilities for stock shorting and unparalleled 24/7 customer support. TradeZero America is a member of FINRA (www.finra.org) and SIPC (www.sipc.org).

Trading securities in general and particularly short selling securities may result in losses beyond your initial investment.

