TradeZero America Launches Commission-Free Stock And Options Trading With Professonal-Level Tools For The Retail Investor

NEW YORK, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeZero America, a Brooklyn, New York-based online broker dealer, announced that the company has launched commission-free stock trading, with direct access to US stock and options market centers and professional-level tools for retail traders and investors. TradeZero offers a suite of advanced, user-friendly desktop, web-based and mobile platforms for all types of traders and investors.

"TradeZero is for everyone, from active traders to the long-term and occasional investor. Our technology provides TradeZero clients with market access to NYSE, Nasdaq, ETFs and OTC stocks and an extensive list of hard to borrow stocks for short selling. We built our technology based on the needs of our clients," said Dan Pipitone, founder of TradeZero America.

Michael Haupt, CEO, said TradeZero's goal is to level the playing field for the retail investor by providing multiple, easy-to use trading platforms and professional-grade features. Every account holder has access to tools such as Level 2 trading windows, full streaming stock data, advanced hot key order entry, a scrolling news feed and dynamic, professional-level charting features developed by the company. TradeZero has also added a stock locate feature into all of its platforms, making it easier and simpler for the individual investor to locate hard to borrow shares for stock shorting.

The TradeZero America platforms are:

ZeroPro, targeted to active traders, with the speed and features they need to navigate today's fast-moving markets. Features included dynamic streaming quotes, hot-keys, charting and Level 2 stock data, as well as customizable windows.

ZeroWeb, easy to use trading software that brings the power of the desktop to the browser. It offers many of the same features as ZeroPro, such as hot-keys, multiple order entry windows and multiple real-time charts, as well as a fully customizable layout and streaming news.

ZeroFree, a completely free real-time HTML5 browser-based trading system that can be used on any connected device that has a browser. Real-time Level 1 streaming market data on the NYSE, Nasdaq, and AMEX are all free and included with optional add-ons for Level 2 data.

The TradeZero Mobile app, native iOS and Android applications which allow traders to bring their account, positions, and trading ability with them on the go.

"Our focus is on delivering the most robust technology and the highest level of customer service, combined with direct market center access, all within the commission free model," Haupt added. "We provide market center access from 7 am ET through 8 pm ET, providing ample opportunity to trade during, pre-market, market, and post-market hours. Our customer support team is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week via our website live chat, and live trading support is available during trading hours."

About TradeZero America

TradeZero America www.tradezero.us is a New York-based online broker dealer that offers retail investors commission free stock trading and direct market center access to US stocks and options. TradeZero's advanced suite of desktop, web-based and mobile software platforms accommodates all types of traders. ZeroPro delivers speed and functionality for active traders, ZeroWeb has dynamic features for both active and beginning traders, and Zero Free is the company's free real-time browser-based trading system. Traders on the go can access their accounts and trade via the TradeZero America mobile app. TradeZero America's innovative features include capabilities for stock shorting and unparalleled 24/7 customer support.

