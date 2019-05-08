TradeZero America Launches TradeZero Platinum Service

NEW YORK, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeZero America, a Brooklyn, New York-based online broker-dealer, announced the launch of its TradeZero Platinum Service. TradeZero provides commission-free stock trading, with direct access to US stock and options market centers and professional-level tools for retail traders and investors.

TradeZero Platinum Service is offered to all non-pro retail accounts that maintain a minimum account balance of $50,000. Platinum subscribers will receive the following additional benefits:

A free monthly Pro platform subscription. This feature includes free access to both TradeZero's ZeroPro and WebPro platforms, as well as the ZeroMobile mobile app.

Access to a personal account liaison with Series 7 Registration.

Reduced annualized margin interest rate of 3.9%, discounted from 5% annually.

5% discount on locates for hard to borrow securities.

Priority feature requests on all trading platforms, as well as access to soon to be released beta versions.

Clients receive these benefits in addition to the standard TradeZero offering, which includes:

Commission free stock trades for stocks above $1

Commission free option trading

Equity trading from 7am to 8pm ET

Unparalleled access to hard to borrow stocks

24x7 live customer support

For TradeZero Platinum, retail clients need to open and fund a new account and maintain a balance of at least $50,000. Existing clients need to maintain at least $50,000 or add to their account balance to raise it to $50,000 or above to qualify. All accounts maintaining at least $50,000 will automatically be enrolled in the platinum level service.

"We want to roll out the platinum service for those retail clients who maintain a strong balance. Because we do not charge commission, the logical step was waving the platform and exchange fees, and providing enhanced customer service," stated Michael Haupt, CEO of TradeZero America.

For more information, visit https://www.tradezero.us/Platinum

About TradeZero America

TradeZero America www.tradezero.us is a New York-based online broker dealer that offers retail investors commission free stock trading and direct market center access to US stocks and options. TradeZero's advanced suite of desktop, web-based and mobile software platforms accommodates all types of traders. ZeroPro delivers speed and functionality for active traders, ZeroWeb has dynamic features for both active and beginning traders, and Zero Free is the company's free real-time browser-based trading system. Traders on the go can access their accounts and trade via the TradeZero America mobile app. TradeZero America's innovative features include capabilities for stock shorting and unparalleled 24/7 customer support.

