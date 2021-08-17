TradeZero Announces Membership On The New York Stock Exchange And NYSE ARCA Exchanges

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeZero America, a Brooklyn, New York-based online broker dealer that provides commission-free stock and options trading, announced that the firm has been approved for membership on the New York Stock Exchange and NYSE Arca exchanges. TradeZero America has been a member of the NYSE Amex Options exchange with a presence on the options trading floor since 2019.



"We are pleased to welcome TradeZero America as our newest NYSE member firm. TradeZero America will now be able to leverage all the advantages of trading directly on NYSE and NYSE Arca, supporting its innovative platform serving the retail investor community," said Hope Jarkowski, Head of Equities, NYSE Group.

"We are very proud to now be a member of the NYSE. As we continue to experience exponential growth this year, we consider our membership to be a significant milestone in the forward momentum of our firm," said Dan Pipitone, TradeZero America co-founder.

Launched in 2019, TradeZero America provides access to commission-free trading, with direct access to U.S. stock and options market centers and professional-level tools for retail investors. TradeZero America offers a suite of easy-to-use desktop, web-based and mobile platforms for all types of traders, so investors can choose the level that's right for them.

TradeZero America specializes in offering clients access to a wide array of locate shares for short selling via its stock locate feature built into all its platforms. The locator also allows TradeZero America clients to sell their locates to other TradeZero traders, who can then use them for their own short selling, a patent-pending feature. In addition, TradeZero America offers direct market center access routing that allows traders to select the individual exchange or market center where orders are routed for execution, a service that is commission free for investors who maintain a minimum account balance of $30,000.

TradeZero America provides the individual investor with professional-grade tools, such as Market Depth stock data and hotkeys, typically used by professional traders and hedge funds. TradeZero America has extended trading hours, from 4 am ET to 8 pm ET, so investors can trade pre-market and post-market. Customer support is available 24/7 via website live chat, with live trading support during trading hours.

"We believe that having access to the NYSE through our membership constitutes another enhancement of the exceptional service we provide for our clients. Our goal is to offer a professional-grade and velvet-rope experience for all of our customers," Pipitone said.

About TradeZero America

TradeZero America, Inc. www.tradezero.us is a New York-based online broker dealer that offers retail investors commission free stock trading and direct market center access to US stocks and options. TradeZero's advanced suite of desktop, web-based and mobile software platforms accommodate all types of retail investors. ZeroPro delivers speed and functionality for active investors, ZeroWeb has dynamic features for both active and beginning investors, and Zero Free is the company's free real-time browser-based trading system. Investors on the go can access their accounts and trade via the TradeZero America mobile app. TradeZero America's innovative features include capabilities for stock shorting and unparalleled 24/7 customer support. TradeZero America is a member of FINRA (www.finra.org) and SIPC (www.sipc.org).

Trading securities in general and particularly short selling securities may result in losses beyond your initial investment.



