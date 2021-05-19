TradeZero marks cryptocurrency trading capability by purchasing a New York Yankees hospitality suite license in Bitcoin

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeZero America, a Brooklyn, New York-based online broker dealer that provides commission-free stock and options trading, announced the launch of cryptocurrency trading on the TradeZero America platform. To celebrate the addition of crypto trading to its product offerings, TradeZero is purchasing the license to a New York Yankees hospitality suite in Yankee Stadium in Bitcoin, marking the ball club's first transaction using digital currency.

"We are eager to provide this new capability for crypto trading to further enhance the comprehensive suite of services we offer for investors. As a local company proud to be based in New York, and of course lifelong fans, we are thrilled to work with the Yankees for their first Bitcoin transaction. We look forward to the potential future of our relationship with the iconic Yankees brand," said Dan Pipitone and John Muscatella, TradeZero America co-founders.

To join the waitlist for TradeZero America's crypto offering, please visit: https://offer.tradezero.us/crypto/

TradeZero America is targeting to offer the cryptocurrency trading functionality beginning in June, Pipitone said. Launched in 2019, TradeZero America provides access to commission-free trading, with direct access to U.S. stock and options market centers and professional-level tools for retail investors. TradeZero America offers a suite of easy-to-use desktop, web-based and mobile platforms for all types of traders, so investors can choose the level that's right for them.

TradeZero America specializes in offering its clients access to a wide array of locate shares for short selling via its stock locate feature built into all its platforms. The locator also allows TradeZero America clients to sell their locates to other TradeZero traders, who can then use them for their own short selling, a patent-pending feature. In addition, TradeZero America offers direct market center access routing that allows traders to select the individual exchange or market center where orders are routed for execution, a service that is commission free for investors who maintain a minimum account balance of $30,000.

TradeZero America provides the individual investor with professional-grade tools, such as Market Depth stock data and hotkeys, typically used by professional traders and hedge funds. TradeZero America has extended trading hours, from 4 am ET to 8 pm ET, so investors can trade pre-market and post-market. Customer support is available 24/7 via website live chat, with live trading support during trading hours.

About TradeZero America

TradeZero America, Inc. www.tradezero.us is a New York-based online broker dealer that offers retail investors commission free stock trading and direct market center access to US stocks and options. TradeZero's advanced suite of desktop, web-based and mobile software platforms accommodate all types of retail investors. ZeroPro delivers speed and functionality for active investors, ZeroWeb has dynamic features for both active and beginning investors, and Zero Free is the company's free real-time browser-based trading system. Investors on the go can access their accounts and trade via the TradeZero America mobile app. TradeZero America's innovative features include capabilities for stock shorting and unparalleled 24/7 customer support. TradeZero America is a member of FINRA (www.finra.org) and SIPC (www.sipc.org).

Trading securities in general and particularly short selling securities may result in losses beyond your initial investment.

SOURCE TradeZero America

Related Links

https://us.tradezero.co/why-tradezero

