TRADEZERO USA INC. COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF KOONCE SECURITIES LLC ENABLING SELF-CLEARING

News provided by

TradeZero USA Inc.

11 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, August 4, 2023, TradeZero USA Inc., a subsidiary of TradeZero Holding Corp. ("TradeZero") which operates broker-dealer subsidiaries in the United States, the Bahamas and Canada providing next-generation online trading platforms for active retail traders, completed its acquisition of Koonce Securities LLC ("Koonce Securities"). The acquisition will enable Koonce Securities to clear securities trades for the TradeZero group of broker dealers.

Continue Reading

"The Koonce acquisition will eventually allow the TradeZero broker dealers to receive dedicated treatment and service from our in-house clearing team, resulting in a better client experience for end user TradeZero clients," stated Daniel Pipitone, CEO of TradeZero Holding Corp.

TradeZero was founded in 2015 by a team that leveraged decades of collective operating and trading experience to build a next-generation trading platform tailored to the needs of the ever-growing community of active retail traders.

Through its broker dealer subsidiaries, TradeZero offers retail traders commission-free stock trading and direct market center access to U.S. equities and equity options trading. Active retail traders choose the TradeZero for its suite of advanced desktop, web-based and mobile platforms; professional-grade market access; sophisticated trading tools; and 24x7 live customer service.

TradeZero also offers robust short selling capability with its proprietary, patent pending Short Locate Services, which allow clients to source locates and pre-borrows in non-easy to borrow securities. In 2020, 2021, and 2022, TradeZero was named Best Broker for Short Selling by the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards. TradeZero also offers extended trading hours of 4 am to 8 pm ET

About TradeZero
TradeZero Holding Corp. owns TradeZero America, Inc., a U.S. broker-dealer that is a member of The New York Stock Exchange, NYSE Arca, Inc., NYSE American LLC, Nasdaq, Nasdaq BX, Cboe EDGX Exchange, Inc. and FINRA. TradeZero Holding Corp. also owns TradeZero Canada Securities ULC, a CIRO registered dealer in Ontario and TradeZero, Inc., a Bahamas based broker-dealer registered with the SCB. TradeZero's innovative features and capabilities for stock shorting accommodate all types of retail traders, especially the active trader. Visit https://www.tradezero.com for more information.

SOURCE TradeZero USA Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.