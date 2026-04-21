TradeZing Launches TradeZ: The First AI Trading Copilot for Retail Investors with One-Tap Brokerage Execution

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeZing today announced the beta launch of TradeZ, a new AI-powered trading copilot designed to help retail investors cut through market noise, better understand information sources, and execute trades seamlessly.

Today's investors are overwhelmed by fragmented information, conflicting opinions, and slow, disconnected tools. TradeZing was built to address these challenges by bringing together what to trade, who to trust, and when to act into a single, AI-powered experience.

As a conversational assistant, TradeZ learns from user behavior and preferences to surface relevant market insights and enables direct execution across more than 15 brokerages and exchanges.

The beta version of TradeZ is rolling out in phases to TradeZing PRO members. Users can join at https://tradezing.com/beta to access early availability.

From Signal to Action: How TradeZ Works

TradeZ sits atop the TradeZing platform, transforming AI-generated insights into an action-driven experience.

TradeZing's proprietary AI continuously analyzes financial news, social media, analyst commentary, and video content in real time. It generates structured trade alerts, including indicative entry and exit levels, producing hundreds of AI-derived trade alerts per day across markets.

These alerts surface directly within TradeZ, where users can interact through a simple conversational interface. With Trade Now, users can take an AI-generated trade alert and execute it through their existing brokerage or exchange in a single step.

Bringing Accountability to Market Predictions

A key innovation within TradeZing is Insight Accuracy (IA%), a proprietary metric that tracks the historical directional accuracy of analysts, influencers, and financial media over time.

IA% introduces a new level of transparency and accountability to financial content, helping users identify which sources have been consistently reliable and cut through the noise.

A New Way to Trade

"TradeZ is trading for the AI generation. It combines a learning, conversational interface with AI-driven signals from across thousands of data points to make trading more intuitive and actionable. For the first time, retail investors can move from discovering what to trade, to understanding who to trust, to acting instantly all in one place." — Jordan Edelson, CEO of TradeZing

About TradeZing

TradeZing (https://tradezing.com), is an AI-powered financial intelligence platform and trading community designed to help retail investors discover opportunities, reduce noise, and act faster.

The platform aggregates financial information from social media, traditional news, analyst commentary, and video content into a unified experience. Users can engage in live audio finance rooms and build their own social financial identity.

TradeZing PRO is the platform's premium subscription, priced at $9.99 per month. Members gain access to AI-powered trade alerts, Insight Accuracy (IA%), real-time quotes and pricing data, instant AI summaries of news and video content with sentiment scoring, VIP access to audio rooms, a verified PRO badge, and more.

Disclaimer

TradeZing and TradeZ provide informational tools and insights only and do not provide investment advice or recommendations. All trading decisions are made solely by the user.

Media Contact:

Millan John

6462224751

[email protected]

SOURCE TradeZing LLC