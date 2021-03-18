Tradier Announces The Acquisition of Popular Commission Free Mobile Trading App Rho

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradier, a leading online broker and provider of the widely used "Brokerage in a Box" API for trading platforms, advisors, developers, and individual investors, today announced the acquisition of Rho (https://www.rho.trade/), a popular active trading mobile app that made a name for itself with its simplified onboarding and commission-free trading interface. As part of the acquisition, Rho's technology and customers will be integrated into Tradier's products. Existing and new clients will have access to a next-generation white-label mobile offering.



Houston-based Rho was founded in 2018 as a commission-free app for investing in stocks, ETFs, equity options, and index options. The Rho mobile platform has gained a sizable market presence over the years due to its ability to not only serve first-time traders but also empower traders who look for more advanced features than trading apps like Robinhood. The acquisition is intended to unleash a powerful commission-free white-label mobile experience to existing Tradier clients and new partners, including large social brands looking to offer embeddable investing capabilities.



"We welcome Rho to the Tradier family. While API-based investing integrations are at a record high, there is a mounting demand for pre-built embeddable, commission-free mobile platforms for quick launch from clients," said Dan Raju, CEO of Tradier. "The pandemic has accelerated retail trade volumes and adoption of mobile by active traders. New and existing companies are all looking to offer commission-free mobile platforms or embed investing into their services."



"Tradier has served Rho as a Brokerage Partner for years. We are excited to continue on our mission to democratize commission-free mobile experiences as a part of the Tradier team," said Andre Norman, Founder, and CEO of Rho. "Together with Tradier, we look forward to continuing to change the way brokerage services are delivered and consumed by Traders."



For more information, please contact [email protected].



About Tradier and Tradier Brokerage Inc.

Tradier's Brokerage platform and API's enable entrepreneurs, businesses, developers to rapidly create and offer embeddable investing to investor platforms, digital and robo advisors globally.



Tradier Brokerage, Inc. — a member FINRA and SIPC is an independent subsidiary of Tradier, Inc.



This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Tradier