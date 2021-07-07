Tradier Brokerage Announces a New Digital Onboarding Process for Customers of 75 Countries to Support it's Growing Global Active Trading Community and its Marketplace of API Connected Platform

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradier Brokerage is pleased to announce the launch of its new digital international onboarding process to enable active international retail investors to get seamlessly onboarded through its online properties and API-connected platforms. Currently, over 88% of the accounts at Tradier Brokerage are based domestically. This enhancement furthers its commitment to offer commission-free access to the US markets and to the Tradier marketplace of third-party tools and content globally.



Globally active traders require actionable content, platform customization, and customer service in addition to low fees. Over the years our Traders and Platforms have requested the same digitized account opening experience we provide to our domestic clients to become available for clients across the globe. This release is expected to address such requests and empower Tradier Brokerage and our Partners to expand outside the domestic market.



"Active Equity and Options Investors both domestically and internationally who account for over 80% of the retail US-listed trading volumes today are currently lost between the hype around commission-free investing and rigid legacy brokers. They are a different segment altogether. They need enhanced technologies, deeper content, and most importantly educated support. I expect this release to empower Active Retail Investors globally to have enhanced access to the US markets and give them customizability and choice," said Dan Raju, CEO, and Co-Founder of Tradier.



About Tradier Brokerage Inc.



Tradier Brokerage, Inc.—a member of FINRA and SIPC—is an independent subsidiary of Tradier, Inc. The Brokerage API enables entrepreneurs, businesses, developers, and active traders to solve their trading and brokerage challenges using independent content and tool providers of their choice—at simple and competitive prices.



About Tradier, Inc.

Tradier, Inc. is a cloud-based financial services provider and brokerage API company that offers a groundbreaking platform to serve platform providers, advisors, developers, and individual investors. Tradier delivers an innovative set of fully hosted APIs, modules, and "out of the box" tools that are leveraged by a growing list of providers seeking to create innovative trading and investing experiences.

