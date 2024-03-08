Tradier Debuts Futures Trading, Bringing New Offering to its Extensive Community of Active Traders

Leading multi-asset brokerage platform expands offering, bringing better, trader-centric alternatives to existing archaic retail futures brokerages

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradier today announced that it has launched Futures Trading bringing its network of traders and partners an alternative to other, legacy retail offerings in the market. The new offering is in beta version, with a full launch expected for April.

Despite the significant growth in futures trading volumes globally over the past two years, there are many, commonly known frustrations with the current offerings available to retail traders. They lack proper digitization, are missing a customer service component, and are wrapped in a maze of confusing pricing plans. Active retail traders have been demanding a transformative alternative that focuses on providing traders with the best choices, at a low cost, with knowledgeable customer support.

Additionally, the growing community of futures traders are demanding functionality, education, and content, like what Tradier is providing to equity options traders. Tradier Futures will provide traders with more choice through an integrated network of popular trading tools.

Tradier's SVP of Futures, Trey Lazzara said, "We have put in a lot of effort to ensure that trader feedback is central to our strategy and enabled by Tradier's focus on technology since its inception. We are thankful to all the traders, back-office firms and partners that have worked hard on the launch of our Futures offering since early of 2023."

"The industry has been evolving over the last decade, with practically no new offerings but mostly driven by domestic consolidation, international acquisitions, and bulldozing customers from one experience to others. It's time to bring a Trader First mentality to the market like we and our partners have always done," said Tradier CEO Dan Raju. "We are happy and excited to expand into futures with our unique approach to distributing brokerage services, and innovative pricing models that our community has been requesting."

For more information on Tradier's Futures Trading and adding yourself to the waitlist please visit https://tradier.com/individuals/futures.

Disclosures

Tradier Futures offers brokerage services for Active Futures Traders in partnership with Tradier Inc and its subsidiaries and partners. Lazzara Consulting, DBA as Tradier Futures is subsidiary of Tradier Inc and a member of the National Futures Association (NFA)

About Tradier, Inc.

Tradier, Inc. is a cloud-based financial services provider and brokerage API company that offers a groundbreaking platform to serve Platform Providers, Advisors, Developers, and Individual Investors. Tradier delivers an innovative set of fully hosted API's, modules and "out of the box" tools that are leveraged by a growing list of providers seeking to create innovative trading and investing experiences.

FULL RISK DISCLOSURE: Futures, foreign currency and options trading contains substantial risk and is not for every investor. An investor could potentially lose all or more than the initial investment. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Please review the CFTC & NFA virtual Currency Transaction Disclosures.

