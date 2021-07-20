Trading app Jiffy upgrades to simultaneously offer stock, derivative prices with simplified view

- Choice Broking powered app's live chat option to provide free technical advice

MUMBAI, India, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiffy - the trading app - has upgraded itself to offer its users stock and derivative prices simultaneously on the screen to facilitate incisive and quick decision making, without swapping screens.

The simplified view also enables the user to check multiple strike prices in the option chain on this trader centric app.

Apart from giving stock & derivative prices real time all at one place, it will also provide for free advisory with its technical desk head, Sumeet Bagadia through the live chat option.

"The app was revamped to offer users a smooth trading experience with an Algo driven approach," said Ankit Jain, Product Head - Jiffy.

"With India's National Stock Exchange being the top bourse globally for derivatives transactions, the trading appetite for India's investor fraternity, which has seen unprecedented surge in demat accounts, is undoubtedly on the rise. Given this context, our efforts to upgrade Jiffy to 3.0 version and make it India's first trading app is in sync with the need of the hour and our overall fintech initiative," said, Kamal Poddar, Managing Director, Choice International Ltd and the holding company for Choice Broking.

With a track record of 85% accuracy from its advanced research, Jiffy 3.0 encapsulates all essential information to empower the trader right from support resistance along with easy and fast navigations to quickly execute trade. Also improved app performance level makes it a desirable and much needed tool.

About Choice Group:

With its membership of NSE, BSE, MCX-SX, MCX, NCDEX, and a depository participant with CDSL since 2010, the group led by its listed entity Choice International is also the largest SME Market Maker in India apart from being an AMFI registered mutual fund distributor. An end-to-end financial conglomerate, the group has over the past decade expanded massively to become a holistic finance firm with ground breaking technologies and innovative methodologies to serve its clients.

