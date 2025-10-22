BUCHAREST, Romania, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Busters International, a global trading education and community platform, today announced it has surpassed 60,000 members worldwide. This milestone highlights the company's rapid growth and reinforces its position as one of the fastest-growing international trading communities focused on probability-based strategies.

Trading Busters International Surpasses 60,000 Members in Global Trading Community

Founded by entrepreneur and trader George Statie, Trading Busters has grown from a small group of independent traders into a global organization that now includes an online community, a trading floor in Bucharest, Romania, and a proprietary trading firm, Funding Dynasty, that funds qualified traders around the world.

"Reaching 60,000 members is a moment of real pride," said George Statie, CEO of Trading Busters International. "Our vision has always been to move trading education away from guesswork and into structured, rules-based methods that traders can rely on. The fact that tens of thousands of traders are engaging with this mission tells us we're on the right path."

Expansion and Infrastructure

The company's Bucharest trading floor has become a central hub for training, collaboration, and live market engagement. Staffed by a team of more than 40 professionals, the trading floor provides members with access to real-time support, mentorship, and structured programs.

Trading Busters also operates Funding Dynasty, a proprietary trading firm designed to help qualified traders scale their strategies. Through this program, traders who demonstrate consistency and discipline gain access to company capital and mentorship opportunities.

"These developments reflect our commitment to creating an ecosystem," said Statie. "We're not just offering education, we're providing the infrastructure, the funding, and the community support traders need to build sustainable careers."

Global Community Reach

The company's 60,000-member milestone reflects engagement across more than 40 countries. Members range from trading beginners to more advanced professionals seeking a structured, data-driven framework. Trading Busters is built on results, not noise. Members don't waste time in endless chats. George collects and shares their verified trade screenshots directly inside the channel. This keeps the focus on transparency, accountability, and strategies that actually work.

In addition to the online community, Trading Busters has invested in local and international events aimed at building personal connections among traders. Trading Busters has hosted more than 40 free educational webinars, reaching traders both regionally and internationally. These sessions have become a cornerstone for learning, growth, and member engagement.

A Different Approach to Trading Education

Unlike traditional trading courses that rely on chart patterns or discretionary methods, Trading Busters teaches a single, unique concept built entirely on statistics and probabilities. This focused approach removes the noise and gives members one clear method to master. With structured materials and data-driven education, Trading Busters appeals to traders looking for measurable processes over guesswork. By emphasizing consistency, structure, and long-term development, the company positions itself as an educational partner rather than a "quick fix" provider.

Looking Ahead

With its membership base continuing to expand, Trading Busters is preparing for the next stage of growth. Planned initiatives include:

Expanding the reach of the Bucharest trading floor through virtual programs and partnerships.

Launching additional educational resources focused on risk management and data-driven decision-making.

Strengthening Funding Dynasty with more robust evaluation programs and additional funding capacity.

Hosting online webinars that connect traders globally and deliver accessible education without borders.

"Our growth is only the beginning," added Statie. "Trading is one of the most challenging but rewarding skills in the world. By combining education, community, and access to real trading opportunities, we aim to redefine what success looks like for traders everywhere."

About Trading Busters International

Trading Busters International is a global trading education and community platform headquartered in Bucharest, Romania. Founded by George Statie, the company focuses on probability-based trading education and operates a global community of more than 60,000 members, a Bucharest trading floor, and the proprietary trading firm Funding Dynasty.

Contact

Jeremy McGilvrey

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2803124/Trading_Busters.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2803123/Trading_Busters_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Trading Busters