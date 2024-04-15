Trading Cards Market - Pokemon Cards a Gamechanger in a $21.4 Billion Industry in 2024: Market Decipher

PUNE, India, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Research Report by Market Decipher - "Trading Cards Market, 2024 – 2034", reveals revolution in the collectibles industry. Trading cards market was estimated at $21.4 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $58.2 Billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 13%. United States is leading the industry with Asia catching up very fast. Authenticated cards are speeding up expectedly overshadow the secondary trading market.

"Trading cards has been a huge market considering both primary and trading market. This industry was dominated by sports trading cards that included real games characters. However, recently virtual character and animation cards such as Pokemon, Magic: The Gathering, Yu-Gi-Oh! Etc. Popular Cards include Marvel, DC, Star Wars, etc."

- Chandradeep Singh (Lead Analyst)

Types of Trading Cards covered in the research report:

Movie Cards: movie character cards real and fictional

Music Cards: Cards related to music bands or musical events. BTS is one very famous music band in cards industry.

Animation Cards: Animation character and cartoon cards such as Pokemon (excluded movies)

Comic Book Character Cards: Comic book cards include comic book characters and cards related to comics theme.

Sports Cards: Sports cards include sports personality and cards related to real life games such as WWF, car racing, baseball, NFL, etc.

Literature Cards: Trading Cards of literature i.e. books are covered under this category.

Other Cards: Other cards include a huge variety of cards including card sets, uncut cards and cards related to art, science, nature etc.

Get Details on Trading Cards Research Report here: https://www.marketdecipher.com/report/trading-cards-market

Authenticated Trading Cards Market

The trading cards market has undergone significant changes with the growing emphasis on card authentication. Recent developments highlight a notable shift in the landscape:

Sports Authenticator (PSA) has introduced a convenient authentication and grading service for trading card collectors on Whatnot, streamlining the process with just a few taps.

eBay has expanded its Authenticity Guarantee service to include trading cards in Canada , offering authentication for collectible card games, sports, and non-sports cards priced at $250 or more.

, offering authentication for collectible card games, sports, and non-sports cards priced at or more. This expansion of eBay's Canadian Authenticity Guarantee now accommodates both sneaker and trading card enthusiasts, enhancing buyer confidence.

CCG merge CGC Trading Cards® and Certified Sports Guaranty® (CSG®) into CGC Cards™, solidifying its position as a leading card grading service globally.

"The Report includes authenticated cards market data and forecast as 2024 addition."

Collectibles Authentication and Grading Services Market

The authentication process confirms the genuineness of a specific card, while grading involves a thorough assessment to detect any imperfections like stains or damages. Additionally, it includes verifying the manufacturer's unique markings to distinguish the card from a replica.

Rewind Grading Company, a California -based leader in collectible media grading and authentication, has announced the launch of graded music.

-based leader in collectible media grading and authentication, has announced the launch of graded music. Renowned artist Steve Aoki has partnered with Collector Archive Services (CAS) to introduce Audio Media Grading.

has partnered with Collector Archive Services (CAS) to introduce Audio Media Grading. In July, CCG will merge CGC Trading Cards® and Certified Sports Guaranty® (CSG®) into CGC Cards™, strengthening its position as a leading card grading service worldwide.

Algrthm Venture Studio has introduced Real Goods (www.realgoods.ai), the world's first AI-powered authentication and grading application for luxury goods and collectibles, offering certification without human inspection.

Goldin has launched the industry's only one-stop-shop marketplace for cards and collectibles in partnership with PSA.

Collectibles Authentication Market: https://www.marketdecipher.com/report/collectibles-authentiaction-and-grading-service-market

Parallelly Growing Market:

Stuffed and Plush Toys Market

K Pop Memorabilia Market

Doll Collectibles Market

Designer Toys Market

Any specific requirement? Write your requirements in request form here: https://www.marketdecipher.com/request-sample/3006

About Market Decipher

Market Decipher is a market research and consultancy wing of Decipher Market Insights, involved in provision of market reports to organisations of varied sizes; small, large and medium. At Market Decipher, we concentrate on articulating relevant business policies conditional to the specific market domain for a sustainable growth. The services provided by us include syndicated research and custom research.

For more information, please visit: https://www.marketdecipher.com/.

Follow us on:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/market-decipher/

https://www.facebook.com/marketdecipher1

Contact:

David Correa

Decipher Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.

Zen Business Center,

Wakad,

Mumbai- Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411057, Maharashtra

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.marketdecipher.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1854377/Market_Decipher_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Market Decipher