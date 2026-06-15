Trading Technologies and ICE Data Services Reach Agreement for ICE Market Data and Reference Data to Power New TT® Fixed Income EMS

New platform to debut later this year, with preview for market participants at FILS

CHICAGO, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology platform services provider, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with ICE Data Services, which is part of Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), to use its foundational evaluated prices and reference data in TT's new buy-side Fixed Income execution management system (EMS). Additionally, TT will offer ICE's "Continuously Evaluated Price" (CEP) market data feed to TT clients.

Launching later this year, the new buy-side fixed income EMS will reside natively within the TT multi-asset platform and initially focus on USD Rates and Credit products. This integration allows clients to leverage the same familiar trading widgets and post-trade services they already use for futures, options and FX. Market participants can experience the new platform firsthand this week at the Fixed Income Leaders Summit (FILS) in Boston—a premier three-day conference attracting over 1,000 attendees from 300 companies.

Chris Heffernan, EVP, Managing Director, Fixed Income of TT, said: "The launch of our new buy-side fixed income EMS, powered by premier ICE data, marks a major milestone for the TT platform. By unifying fixed income, futures and FX on a single screen, we are giving clients direct access to the industry's most sophisticated, award-winning execution tools, and unlocking unprecedented cross-asset trading possibilities."

Mark Heckert, COO, Data Services, at ICE said: "We are pleased to work with TT to integrate our global, multi-asset class, fixed income reference data, End of Day Evaluated Prices, and CEP into their new buy-side Fixed Income EMS. Our fixed income evaluations and reference data on over 3 million instruments are used throughout the trade lifecycle and may become a valuable resource for users of the new platform."

Heffernan said: "Navigating the constantly evolving fixed income market requires a platform built for modern complexities. We've dedicated extensive time, resources and expertise to engineer the TT platform for this exact environment, reinforcing our commitment to delivering innovative solutions to help define the next-generation, multi-asset EMS for tomorrow's trading desks."

About Trading Technologies

Trading Technologies (www.tradingtechnologies.com) is a global capital markets platform services company providing market-leading technology for the end-to-end trading operations of Tier 1 banks, brokerages, money managers, hedge funds, proprietary traders, Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), commercial hedgers and risk managers. With its roots in listed derivatives, the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company delivers "multi-X" solutions, with "X" representing asset classes, functions, workflows and geographies. This multi-X approach features trade execution services across futures and options, fixed income, foreign exchange (FX) and cryptocurrencies augmented by solutions for data and analytics, including transaction cost analysis (TCA); quantitative trading; compliance and trade surveillance; clearing and post-trade allocation; and infrastructure services. The award-winning TT platform ecosystem also helps exchanges deliver innovative solutions to their market participants, and technology companies to distribute their complementary offerings to Trading Technologies' clients.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on February 5, 2026.

SOURCE Trading Technologies