Trading Technologies Launches Powerful New Multi-Asset Trade Surveillance Tools for Exchanges, Regulators and Financial Institutions

Market Replay and new case management UI bring new workflow efficiencies, granular detail for forensic audits and comprehensive compliance analytical tools

CHICAGO and LONDON, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology platform services provider, today announced a major upgrade to TT® Trade Surveillance that includes a new Market Replay tool and an enhanced enterprise-level case management system user interface (UI) that significantly improve the workflow, speed and scope of surveillance cases across equities, futures and options, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and cryptocurrencies.

TT compliance specialists will offer live, interactive demonstrations of the new upgrade at the XLoD Global - London 2026 conference beginning tomorrow.

Market Replay provides a full forensic auditing module for reconstructing and reviewing historical market activity across a full 90-day lookback window, with a tick-by-tick, frame-by-frame visual playback of the order book, making tracking and analyzing past behavior faster, more accurate and fully transparent.

The upgraded case management system pairs rigid Tier 1 governance with an intuitive, user-friendly interface. Built on a performant, flexible cloud architecture, it empowers global compliance teams to collaborate seamlessly on deep historical data, streamline communication and manage the entire investigative life cycle through a single, frictionless workspace.

Jay Biondo, TT Head of Surveillance, said: "Market Replay gives exchanges and regulators a powerful vehicle for market abuse enforcement by enabling them to examine behavior with unprecedented granularity. Our case management UI is significantly faster and more comprehensive than what we've been able to offer before – and it's an exponential improvement over legacy systems. TT's updated architecture fundamentally transforms how global compliance teams identify, track and resolve market risks, and it builds the foundation for future AI-driven insights. We're excited to bring these intuitive new tools to the market."

TT Trade Surveillance is trusted by more than 100 firms globally and integrated into the TT platform. The fully hosted solution minimizes false-positive alerts through a combination of core, out-of-the-box models and user-configurable surveillance models. The core models include the industry's only machine learning-powered Spoofing model, which is trained using real regulatory case data. The model provides users with a risk score on a scale of 1-100, which classifies alerts based on the degree of mathematical similarity to past regulatory actions, enabling compliance staff to prioritize those alerts most likely to attract regulatory attention. TT Trade Surveillance easily ingests and normalizes multi-asset trading data from the TT platform and from any external system via flat files, FIX drop copies or exchange drop copies.

About Trading Technologies

Trading Technologies (www.tradingtechnologies.com) is a global capital markets platform services company providing market-leading technology for the end-to-end trading operations of Tier 1 banks, brokerages, money managers, hedge funds, proprietary traders, Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), commercial hedgers and risk managers. With its roots in listed derivatives, the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company delivers "multi-X" solutions, with "X" representing asset classes, functions, workflows and geographies. This multi-X approach features trade execution services across futures and options, fixed income, foreign exchange (FX) and cryptocurrencies augmented by solutions for data and analytics, including transaction cost analysis (TCA); quantitative trading; compliance and trade surveillance; clearing and post-trade allocation; and infrastructure services. The award-winning TT platform ecosystem also helps exchanges deliver innovative solutions to their market participants, and technology companies to distribute their complementary offerings to Trading Technologies' clients.

SOURCE Trading Technologies