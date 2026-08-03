Trading Technologies' TT® FX Team Rings Closing Bell at Cboe Global Markets

CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology platform services provider, announced that its TT FX team, led by Tomo Tokuyama, EVP, Managing Director, FX, will ring the closing bell tomorrow, Aug. 4, at Cboe Global Markets' trading floor in Chicago.

Tokuyama said: "Our team has worked incredibly hard to build an FX offering that gives institutional traders the workflows, tools and performance they expect, while bringing FX into the same multi-asset environment they already use every day. We're honored to ring the closing bell at Cboe in recognition of the growing activity our mutual clients are driving on Cboe FX."

In May, TT announced a major expansion of TT FX with a range of new features for institutional FX and precious metals traders to deliver comprehensive over-the-counter (OTC) trading through TT. The TT platform provides direct access to Cboe FX for spot FX, precious metals and non-deliverable forwards, as well as the Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE).

The Closing Bell ceremony will be broadcast live at 3:15 p.m. CT / 4:15 p.m. ET on CNBC and posted to Cboe's bell-ringing page, https://www.cboe.com/video/channel/bell_ringing/.

About Trading Technologies

Trading Technologies (www.tradingtechnologies.com) is a global capital markets platform services company providing market-leading technology for the end-to-end trading operations of Tier 1 banks, brokerages, money managers, hedge funds, proprietary traders, Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), commercial hedgers and risk managers. With its roots in listed derivatives, the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company delivers "multi-X" solutions, with "X" representing asset classes, functions, workflows and geographies. This multi-X approach features trade execution services across futures and options, fixed income, foreign exchange (FX) and cryptocurrencies augmented by solutions for data and analytics, including transaction cost analysis (TCA); quantitative trading; compliance and trade surveillance; clearing and post-trade allocation; and infrastructure services. The award-winning TT platform ecosystem also helps exchanges deliver innovative solutions to their market participants, and technology companies to distribute their complementary offerings to Trading Technologies' clients.

SOURCE Trading Technologies