Trading Technologies partners with Bantix Technologies to provide QuikStrike® options suite through TT® platform

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global provider of high-performance professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions, and Bantix Technologies, LLC an options software development company, announced today that the firms have partnered to make QuikStrike, Bantix's options analysis software application, available via the TT platform. The move brings TT users trading listed derivatives, including options on futures, a suite of new capabilities to enhance and streamline their trade execution workflow, including options pricing, sophisticated analytics and data retrieval, historical volatility tools, risk analysis, custom reporting and comprehensive market information.

The QuikStrike interface will be accessible through TT via a single click, giving professional brokers and traders immediate access to options pricing and analytics.

Christen Harvey, VP Strategic Partnerships of TT, said: "QuikStrike is a household name among sophisticated traders who want comprehensive analytics and historical detail for their options strategies. We're thrilled to deliver to our clients this easy-to-use, highly customizable service directly from the TT platform. Our alliance with Bantix is the latest strategic partnership we've forged with a best-in-breed provider of technology that improves our clients' trading experience, allowing us to enhance the TT ecosystem with battle-tested tools that would have taken years to develop ourselves."

Bantix CEO Nick Howard said: "We are excited to offer QuikStrike via the TT trading platform. Our customers that trade and broker via TT have been asking for this integration for some time. We will be able to give them the opportunity to seamlessly interact with QuikStrike directly from the TT ecosystem. Our pre- and post-trade analysis tools are a perfect complement to TT's best-in-class trading software. We look forward to advancing the user's context-sensitive experience further as well as expanding the exchange and product coverage we currently offer."

The initial stage of the integration will allow TT users to open the QuikStrike spread analysis tool by clicking a button within the TT Strategy Creation widget. Users will see their newly created strategies alongside a wide variety of current market data, historical data and options analytics tools from QuikStrike in a separate window. When the final phase of integration is complete later this year, QuikStrike's in-depth options analytics will automatically display within TT.

About Trading Technologies

Trading Technologies ( www.tradingtechnologies.com ) creates professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions for a wide variety of users, including proprietary traders, brokers, Tier 1 banks, money managers, Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), hedge funds, commercial hedgers and risk managers. In addition to providing access to the world's major international exchanges and liquidity venues via its TT® trading platform, TT offers domain-specific technology for cryptocurrency trading and machine-learning tools for trade surveillance.

About Bantix Technologies

Bantix is an options software development company and the creator of QuikStrike , an options analysis toolkit developed for the futures options market. Its easy-to-use, web-based software puts options analysis and pricing at the fingertips of traders and brokers around the world. With continuous development and functional updates, QuikStrike has had tremendous growth outside of its flagship market of futures and options brokerage houses.

