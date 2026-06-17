Trading Technologies to Enter Prediction Markets with Support for Trade Execution on Kalshi

CHICAGO and LONDON, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology platform services provider, announced that it will support clients' ability to execute trades on a range of U.S.-regulated prediction markets, beginning with trading connectivity to Kalshi. Trading on Kalshi, the world's largest federally regulated prediction market, is expected to go live on the TT® platform in the third quarter.

Andy Ross, Head of Institutional at Kalshi said, "TT is a powerful brand in the derivatives market and will accelerate the integration of Kalshi with many of the world's leading institutions. It's another big step forward for Kalshi as it puts in place the essential infrastructure for being the next-generation derivatives exchange."

Alun Green, TT's EVP, Managing Director, Futures and Options, said: "Over the past several months, we've seen increased institutional demand among our clients for these growing markets, with a clear desire to ensure that they can employ the same advanced trading functionality they leverage in other asset classes. Soon, clients will be able to enjoy the full breadth of trade execution and algorithmic trading tools available on the TT platform through access to Kalshi as the first of many regulated prediction markets to come."

This announcement comes on the heels of TT's exclusive TT Exchange Spotlight events for sell-side and buy-side leaders featuring representatives from Cboe, ElectronX, GFO-X, Kalshi, MIAX and Rothera. The sessions in Chicago and New York explored developments shaping the event contract landscape – from institutional adoption and regulatory outlook to emerging trading strategies and the role of prediction markets in risk management.

About Trading Technologies



Trading Technologies (www.tradingtechnologies.com) is a global capital markets platform services company providing market-leading technology for the end-to-end trading operations of Tier 1 banks, brokerages, money managers, hedge funds, proprietary traders, Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), commercial hedgers and risk managers. With its roots in listed derivatives, the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company delivers "multi-X" solutions, with "X" representing asset classes, functions, workflows and geographies. This multi-X approach features trade execution services across futures and options, fixed income, foreign exchange (FX) and cryptocurrencies augmented by solutions for data and analytics, including transaction cost analysis (TCA); quantitative trading; compliance and trade surveillance; clearing and post-trade allocation; and infrastructure services. The award-winning TT platform ecosystem also helps exchanges deliver innovative solutions to their market participants, and technology companies to distribute their complementary offerings to Trading Technologies' clients.

SOURCE Trading Technologies