Trading Technologies' TT® platform captures Derivatives Trading System of the Year at 2023 FOW International Awards

CHICAGO and LONDON, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, global markets technology platform provider Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT) captured the award for Derivatives Trading System of the Year for its TT platform at the 2023 FOW International Awards. The awards were presented at a dinner ceremony last night, following the Trading London Conference.

The recognition follows the platform's win of the same category at the FOW Asia Capital Markets Awards in September. The TT platform was also named Best Solution for Futures Trading at the TradingTech Insight USA Awards in June.

TT CEO Keith Todd said: "This has been another pivotal year for TT as we've further strengthened our derivatives offering while laying the foundation for a robust capability in other asset classes as well as multi-asset data and analytics. We'll accelerate this even further in the coming year, not only enabling us to attract new clients and appeal directly to the buy side, but providing our listed derivatives clients with the ability to do so much more across asset classes right from the TT platform. We're grateful to FOW and its panel of independent judges for recognizing the important achievements this year."

Among the judges' comments was: "Strong submission from Trading Technologies, proving once again why they are the industry leaders!"

The FOW International Awards recognize outperformance, innovation and achievement for firms and individuals in the derivatives industry. Winners are selected by a panel of independent, expert judges with extensive experience from across the derivatives markets.

