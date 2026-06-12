Trading Technologies Wins Best Sell-Side OMS at TradingTech Insight Awards USA 2026

CHICAGO and NEW YORK, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology platform services provider, last night won the award for Best Sell-Side Order Management System (OMS) in the TradingTech Insight Awards USA 2026. This is the firm's second annual win for the USA awards in the category, recognizing "the leading vendor delivering a robust [OMS] specifically for the sell-side," following recognitions in March in the same category and as Best Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA) Tool in the TradingTech Insight Awards Europe 2026.

TT CEO Justin Llewellyn-Jones said: "We're delighted that A-Team's editors and the marketplace as a whole have recognized the powerful capabilities available to institutions through our fully integrated OMS. We are committed to continually enhancing our technology as we meet clients' cross-asset and evolving needs across the trade life cycle."

TT's OMS and execution management system (EMS) tools provide transparency and accountability by consolidating order management and execution onto one platform. Open architecture allows users to integrate their systems with TT to access their own market connections, private liquidity or execution algorithms, and import data from external sources enterprise-wide. Execution desks can accept flow from any EMS, OMS or algorithmic trading provider via FIX, enabling clients to streamline trading operations by consolidating flow through multiple systems onto TT. Through TT OMS, firms can accept, manage and execute orders and conduct post-trade confirmations and allocations, as well as generate client and compliance reports on a customized schedule.

TT has been rolling out new functionality for clients, including Order Merging for Bulk Execution and Strategy Creation, enabling users to identify opportunities across their entire order book and allowing them to stitch and bulk multiple care orders into a single, efficient execution. Also now available via the OMS is a Work with Same Order Type feature for executing blocks of similar care orders using the same execution algorithm, with flexibility to utilize original order parameters or override them during execution.

The TT platform, which handled more than 3 billion derivatives transactions alone in 2025, is the most widely used platform globally for futures and options on futures, in addition to its growing use across multiple asset classes. The firm has now won eight A-Team Group honors since 2022.

The TradingTech Insight Awards USA celebrate excellence in trading solutions and services, highlighting vendors who provide outstanding trading infrastructure, technology and data solutions to capital markets participants across North America. TradingTech Insight is published by A-Team Group, whose editors worked in collaboration with an Advisory Board to select the shortlist in each award category, and members of the capital markets community voted to determine the winners.

About Trading Technologies



Trading Technologies (www.tradingtechnologies.com) is a global capital markets platform services company providing market-leading technology for the end-to-end trading operations of Tier 1 banks, brokerages, money managers, hedge funds, proprietary traders, Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), commercial hedgers and risk managers. With its roots in listed derivatives, the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company delivers "multi-X" solutions, with "X" representing asset classes, functions, workflows and geographies. This multi-X approach features trade execution services across futures and options, fixed income, foreign exchange (FX) and cryptocurrencies augmented by solutions for data and analytics, including transaction cost analysis (TCA); quantitative trading; compliance and trade surveillance; clearing and post-trade allocation; and infrastructure services. The award-winning TT platform ecosystem also helps exchanges deliver innovative solutions to their market participants, and technology companies to distribute their complementary offerings to Trading Technologies' clients.

SOURCE Trading Technologies