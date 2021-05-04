Trading Volumes on EQUOS Grow 300% Over Last 30 Days, Future Product Rollout to Drive Further Volume and Revenue Growth

SINGAPORE, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: EQOS), a digital assets financial services company, today announced that combined spot and derivative volumes on its crypto exchange, EQUOS, exceeded US$2 billion for the last 30 days. This represents an increase of 300% compared to the prior 30 days.

The rapid growth trajectory the exchange has seen over recent weeks is driven by a strong and growing interest in the EQO Token as well as an increase in onboarding and trading volumes from both retail and institutional traders.

Spot volumes continue to grow strongly while derivative volumes from the BTC and ETH perpetual futures products are expanding at an even quicker pace of almost 5 times compared to the previous 30 days. The growth in derivatives volume, which represented over 60% of total volume during the last 30-day period, highlights the enormous growth opportunity that exists in this segment and validates the Company's focus on being a trusted provider of the products and infrastructure necessary for the derivative industry to develop and mature.

As part of the expansion of its derivative offering, EQUOS is expected to roll-out isolated margin functionality, cross-asset collateralization, customizable leverage, and managed accounts in addition to further coins over the next few months with dated futures and options expected to follow.

Richard Byworth, CEO at Diginex, said: "We are happy to see the ongoing acceleration in volume growth on the exchange. We have designed a product roadmap specifically for how we see the future of this industry evolving, with a growing reliance on derivatives. The next few months will see huge growth of the core foundational piece of our derivative offering as well as more listings and products. We are just getting started."

About Diginex

Diginex is a digital assets financial services company focused on delivering a cryptocurrency and digital assets ecosystem offering innovative product and services that are compliant, fair and trusted. The group encompasses cryptocurrency exchange EQUOS.io as well as an over-the-counter trading platform. It also offers a front-to-back integrated trading platform, Diginex Access, a securitisation advisory service, Diginex Capital, market leading hot and cold custodian Digivault and funds business Bletchley Park.

For more information visit: https://www.diginex.com/

