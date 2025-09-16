TradingBlock Appoints Veteran Technology Executive as Director of Networking

Dave Gustafson brings more than 25 years of experience to the online broker

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Online broker TradingBlock today announced that veteran technology executive Dave Gustafson has joined the company as Director of Networking, bringing more than 25 years of experience designing and leading critical infrastructure for trading firms, data centers and financial institutions.

Gustafson is responsible for designing, building and overseeing TradingBlock's network infrastructure, a critical role as network performance directly impacts trade execution speed, reliability and security.

"David's expertise in building and optimizing high-performance trading networks will strengthen the foundation of our platform and ensure we continue to deliver powerful, fully customizable trading solutions to retail and institutional traders," said TradingBlock President and CEO Jere Wickert. "His leadership will be invaluable as we scale TradingBlock's infrastructure for the future of online brokerage."

Gustafson has held leadership roles at Jump Trading, Chopper Trading, TransMarket Group and Calyon Financial. Throughout his career, he has architected and deployed global networks, pioneered low-latency trading connectivity and advanced enterprise IT and security operations across North America, Europe and Asia. In his work at Crusoe Energy, he continued to develop hybrid WAN networks as well as a GPU cloud infrastructure. Most recently, he founded DCG Technology Consulting, which assisted firms with low-latency exchange infrastructure and wireless deployments.

"I am thrilled to join TradingBlock because of its commitment to empowering traders with innovative technology and reliable infrastructure," Gustafson said. "I look forward to helping build a platform that not only performs at the highest level but also positions TradingBlock for long-term growth and client success."

Gustafson holds an MBA with honors in Entrepreneurship and Economics from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a B.S. in Organizational Behavior and Computer Science from Northwestern University.

