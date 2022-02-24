Trading.com officially launches in the US

By utilizing the latest technology, Trading.com aims to deliver a seamless experience for all its US clients. With trading platforms built around providing easy access to the currency market, the company is on a mission to transform the way people trade.

For Pambos Panayiotou, CEO of Trading.com Markets Inc., the brand's launch marks a major landmark for the company.

"From the many conversations we've had with retail traders in the US, we identified a gap between what many traditional forex dealers provide, and what clients really require. In many cases, customers felt let down by needlessly complex processes, pricing structures, and an overall lack of clarity when it came to important information. At Trading.com, we're doing things differently. From our products and services, to our messaging, we're introducing simplicity to an industry in need of it."

Right now, eligible users across the United States can register for a T1 account, which provides an all-in-one forex trading experience. Customers can enjoy access to news and expert research, a learning center, and advanced trading tools, all in one place, with the Trading.com WebTrader or App. Additionally, the MetaTrader 5 trading platform, successor to the popular MetaTrader 4, featuring additional features and improvements, is also available.

Through the T1 account, Trading.com offers commission-free trading on over 70 forex pairs, with spreads as low as 0.7 pips. And, to celebrate the launch, the company is offering a $30 welcome bonus to all new real account signups, available for a limited time only.*

To find out more about the offer or the company's products and services, visit Trading.com.

*Terms apply.

Risk Warning:

Forex trading involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Please ensure you fully understand all the risks involved prior to engaging in any Forex product. Trading.com does not charge commissions and is compensated by receiving a spread on each forex transaction as well as rollover fees (interest charges) for positions held overnight. A spread is the difference between the bid (sell price) and the ask (buy price) for a particular transaction. The spread cost varies depending on market conditions.

Trading.com is a registered Retail Foreign Exchange Dealer with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and a member of the National Futures Association (NFA #0516820).

Trading.com is located at 110 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005.

SOURCE Trading.com