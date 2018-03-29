TradingScreen Bolsters Offerings through Strategic Partnership with Liquidnet

NEW YORK, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TradingScreen Inc. (TS) today announced a partnership with Liquidnet, a global institutional trading network, to further benefit buy-side customers' order access and execution capabilities. The partnership allows for integration with TS' order and execution management system, TradeSmart®, enabling users to access Liquidnet's global pool of institutional liquidity and advanced trading strategies.

Liquidnet

TradeSmart is a one-touch OEMS workflow solution, designed to support best execution across all asset classes. This partnership provides users access to Liquidnet's services, furthering their ability to fulfill regulatory mandates for best selection and execution, such as MiFID II. Key features of the partnership include:

Access Additional Liquidity: Mutual customers can now access Liquidnet's growing pool of liquidity via advanced blotter synchronization with TradeSmart. The integration allows them to uncover natural, large-in-scale institutional liquidity, while maintaining complete anonymity.

Advanced Trading Tools: Mutual customers can access to Liquidnet's best-in-class algorithmic trading strategies via blotter synchronization within TradeSmart.

Frictionless Strategy Access: TradeSmart users are able to seamlessly interact with additional liquidity seeking strategies within the Liquidnet community.

"We are already seeing customers benefiting from the integration and access to Liquidnet through the TradeSmart OEMS," said Varghese Thomas, TradingScreen Chief Strategy Officer. "TradeSmart's award-winning SaaS platform is already reliable and secure, and now our users can further benefit from automated access to Liquidnet's algo suite and block-sized institutional order flow."

"We are excited to expand our partnership with TradingScreen to offer TradeSmart clients additional opportunities and access via Liquidnet's global trading network. TS has been a pioneer with the buy side for decades, and we look forward to the mutual benefits of this integration," said Brian Gay, Liquidnet's Global OMS/EMS Product Manager.

Operating in the cloud for nearly two decades, TS is a leading expert on SaaS trading technology. TradeSmart OEMS offers workflow efficiency and seamless integration with the buy side, connecting with markets globally and providing traders the access and information they need to optimize their trading performance.

ABOUT LIQUIDNET

Liquidnet is the global institutional trading network where more than 900 of the world's top asset managers and other like-minded investors come to execute their large trades with maximum anonymity and minimum market impact. Liquidnet approaches every market with the same bold vision to provide a better, more efficient way to trade on a massive scale. It is this focus on size, combined with the strength of its network, disruptive technology, and commitment to transparency, that is revolutionizing the way equities and corporate bonds are traded. For more information, visit www.liquidnet.com and follow us on Twitter @Liquidnet.

ABOUT TRADINGSCREEN

We were born in the cloud but make no mistake, our solutions are grounded in expertise and state-of-the-art tools to deliver the best execution.

As the leading expert in SaaS-based technology for financial markets, TradingScreen (TS) technology improves access and fully automates workflows, resulting in greater efficiencies and lower costs for our clients. From our electronic trading platforms to our investment management solutions to our global financial market network, we are the industry's most comprehensive technology suite available. Our trading and technology experts are connected and positioned around the world, enabling a "Follow the Sun" 24-hour, six-days- a-week support approach that literally never stops. And we're constantly evolving within a complex, ever-changing marketplace to create sophisticated, customizable and accessible solutions no matter what your trading needs. For more information visit: www.tradingscreen.com.

