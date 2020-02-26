TradingView Becomes a Top 300 Global Website

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TradingView now ranks as a top 300 global website according to Alexa rankings (#272 on the release date). Today, more than 10 million traders and investors visit TradingView each month and collectively they've published over 3.5 million investment ideas that span all asset classes.

"We've made the journey from a tiny group of enthusiasts to a network that spans all markets," said Rauan Khassan, VP International Growth of TradingView. "It's never been easier to express market opinions, gain trading experience, meet others, and get real-time data."

In addition to the 3.5 million published ideas, the community works together to build their own indicators and automated strategies using TradingView's proprietary scripting language, Pine. To date, over 100,000 Pine scripts have been created.

In recent weeks, TradingView has continued its goal of making financial markets more accessible by empowering free expression and connectivity among investors and traders. Recent product releases include the ability for community members to share videos from the TradingView platform to their Youtube accounts and to live stream their trading as a new Twitch-feature.

"This year, we have several exciting releases planned, including a new product that will change the way investors and traders record, share, and live stream video," remarks Khassan.

About TradingView



TradingView is the fastest way to follow markets. The underlying technology that powers the TradingView community is driven by the principles of open access and freemium usage and therefore, the consumer technology is open to everyone. The platform empowers investors and traders with the best charts, tools, and social networking. TradingView's world-class HTML5 charts are fast, customizable, and can be visualized in different time frames from months to weeks, days to single seconds - creating a new industry standard. The platform remembers and honors its history of building charts for traders, however, recognizes it is now positioned to build investing technology for all types of investors and traders, no matter their background, financial standing or location. TradingView connects people from all backgrounds to financial markets and offers additional upgrades to those who need more data, features, and tools to succeed. Get started by visiting TradingView.com or downloading the free TradingView mobile apps for iOS and Android. For your website or business, visit tradingview.com/widget.

SOURCE TradingView