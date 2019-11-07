TradingView Joins Fintech District Strengthening its Presence in Italy Fintech Ecosystem

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TradingView is now officially part of the Italian Fintech ecosystem and will gauge the potential of the region by exploring partnership opportunities it offers.

TradingView, one of the biggest financial platforms for traders and investors, is joining the Fintech District in Milan, Italy to increase its relevance and explore the regional fintech ecosystem, in order to connect more easily with business partners in its mission to democratize the access to the financial tools that were once available only to high-end investors.

The Fintech District represents a gateway to the Italian Fintech ecosystem that has over 130 startups and numerous collaborations with public institutions, investors, professionals, financial institutions, international innovation hubs, universities and corporations. TradingView's free financial products, such as cloud widgets and hosted libraries, are already used by more than 10,000 partners around the world.

"We want to become the standard for businesses, not only for consumers, and we're sure the Fintech District can help us by facilitating our communication with companies both on an institutional and a start-up level." says Enrico Paccusse, Growth Director, Italy at TradingView - "We continuously learn what users like, and we're crafting the tools that make it possible for banks, brokers & financial outlets in general to address the customers' needs when it comes to investing."

"As Fintech District we're growing fast: we've recently exceeded 130 start-ups in our community and we keep working on aggregating the italian ecosystem by valuing quality over quantity in the various fintech areas." - Stefania Barbato, Community Manager at Fintech District - "Our business focuses on creating real and concrete partnership opportunities for each member of our community. We're happy to have TradingView on board, which can enrich our ecosystem with its international relevance."

