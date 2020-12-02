TradingView launches 'Timelines', a totally new way for traders to understand the world's biggest public companies

Starting with Tesla , the TradingView editorial team takes the entire history of a public company, identifies the moments that mattered and then maps them to the company's share price. The result for users is a greater contextualized understanding about how a company's stock price has been impacted by past events. The Tesla ( $TSLA ) timeline being launched today spans 10 years of company history and over 120 key events.

The launch comes as part of TradingView's mission to help investors of all levels of experience 'look first' by helping them gain a deep understanding of the companies they're interested in in an easy and enjoyable way.

Screenshot of the Timelines. TradingView

Pierce Crosby, General Manager of TradingView USA, said: "Unless you're following industry news on a daily basis, there's no easy way to quickly get to grips with a company's long history and operations. Right now, you have to wade through encyclopaedic entries and then try and cross-reference everything.

"Timelines changes this by letting you scan across years of a company's history in the blink of an eye. You can quickly identify those moments that led to a plunge or a boom in a company's share price and study stock movements relevant to your investing strategy. It's a new totally unique way of understanding what a company is and its performance over time.

"This is a major project for TradingView. It's an industry first and one that involves us creating detailed histories of some of the largest companies in the world and tracking the moments that mattered against their share price. I will say, though, we're not super keen on getting started with the Ford Motor Company just yet – given it's incredibly lengthy existence."

TradingView plans to roll out Timelines to major public companies over the next year. They are also actively looking to add to the product further to make companies histories even easier to sort and digest.

