TradingView Launches Top Brokers Product to Increase Financial Transparency and Accountability

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TradingView, a global financial technology firm, today announced the launch of Top Brokers on TradingView. The product was built to create more trust, transparency, and inclusion between brokerages and investors.

Top Brokers on TradingView is where brokerages connect directly with current and potential customers. It's also where traders, investors, and anyone interested in financial markets can review and discover the brokerage that's perfect for them. In return, brokerages listed on TradingView can share new offers, make educational announcements, and publish ideas.

Top Brokers on TradingView was created to bring more transparency and accountability to the financial world. Only verified users who have a confirmed account with a specific brokerage can leave reviews. This gives all brokers a meaningful way to learn, engage, and work with new and existing customers who are looking for a brokerage solution.

Brokers who join today will gain access to a suite of marketing tools to engage TradingView's global audience with sponsored content, featured posts, and special offers. Brokers can market their fees, leverage ratios, and brand by setting up their profile page.

"We are very excited about this new initiative. Part of our mission is to build an open, transparent, and most importantly trustworthy community where brokers and their customers are part of the new ecosystem." said Denis Globa, TradingView CEO.

With a growing number of brokers integrated into the TradingView platform, the financial world stands to benefit from more transparency and accountability. Brokerages who want to join Top Brokers on TradingView can directly reach out and new customers or existing TradingView community members can get started by visiting https://www.tradingview.com/brokers/.

TradingView is the fastest way to follow markets. The platform empowers investors and traders with the best charts, tools, and social networking. It's free to use and the platform's world-class HTML5 charts created a new industry standard. TradingView connects people from all backgrounds to financial markets and offers additional upgrades to those who need more data, features or tools to succeed. Get started by visiting TradingView.com or downloading the free TradingView mobile apps for iOS and Android. For your website or business visit TradingView.com/Widgets.

