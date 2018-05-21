TradingView, the Leading Social Network and Advanced Charting Software Provider for Traders, Raises $37M in Series B led by Insight Venture Partners

NEW YORK, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TradingView, one of the largest investing communities on the web, announced the close of a $37M Series B financing in a round led by Insight Venture Partners, with participation from Jump Capital and DRW Venture Capital. TradingView will use the capital to expand its valuable software product suite and to continue its rapid international growth.

TradingView is one of the world's largest social networks for retail traders and investors, and combines web-based charting, analytics, and a trading platform with social features for users to communicate. Founded in 2011, TradingView went through TechStars Chicago in 2013 and secured $3.7M in financing previously from Irish Angels, TechStars, iTech Capital, and a number of prominent angel investors.

"At TradingView we strive to build the biggest and best community of traders and give them the most powerful tools - immersive charting, easy sharing of trading ideas, instant data access from around the world, and trading through brokers they trust. It's a one-stop-shop for traders and we are extremely excited to partner with Insight Venture Partners, Jump, and DRW VC in this next stage of growth. Individually and together they bring an enormous amount of expertise and resources to the table," said Denis Globa, co-founder and CEO.

"At its core, TradingView produces best-in-class financial charting software, and the community of traders and idea-sharing that has organically emerged around this platform represents one of the most active and valuable social networks we've seen," said Paul Szurek, Vice President at Insight Venture Partners. "We're very excited about what the near-term product roadmap will deliver in terms of new capabilities and broad market coverage, including equities, fixed income, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. We look forward to partnering with the management team, DRW Venture Capital, and Jump Capital to capitalize on the rapid growth in both the retail and institutional investing sectors."

"TradingView has clearly emerged as the preeminent charting platform and social network for active traders," said Peter Johnson, Vice President at Jump Capital. "Their tools have become an invaluable resource to the trading community, as demonstrated by their rapid growth to over 8 million monthly users and integrations into thousands of leading exchanges and financial applications."

"TradingView was built for non-professional traders, but its accessible trading tools and powerful-yet-intuitive charting capabilities have attracted the attention of institutional investors," said Kimberly Trautmann, Head of DRW Venture Capital. "As an investor, we are excited about the diverse cross section of the industry that TradingView has reached and its rapid growth. As a proprietary trading firm on an institutional level, we're looking forward to leveraging the platform and contributing to its further development."

Paul Szurek, Lonne Jaffe and Steve Farsht are joining the board of directors of the company.

About Insight Venture Partners

Insight Venture Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth software companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight has raised more than $18 billion and invested in over 300 companies worldwide. Our mission is to find, fund and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on growth expertise to foster long-term success. Across our people and our portfolio, we encourage a culture around a core belief: growth equals opportunity. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit www.insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.

About Jump Capital

Jump Capital is a venture capital firm specializing in series A/B and growth stage investments. Jump invests in data-driven software companies and provides institutional-level resources including access to its recruiting platform, operating partners, and research labs advancing the state of the art in high-performance computing, data mining, and machine learning.

About DRW Venture Capital

DRW Venture Capital is a private investor in financial and enterprise technology. Our team focuses on businesses that will benefit from our engagement beyond capital: as a client, as a liquidity provider, through our review of new products, and through our deep industry expertise. Our portfolio comprises 25 companies including BitGo, Droit, Pico, and OpenFin.

About TradingView

TradingView is the largest investing community on the web, with over 8 million active traders sharing ideas, providing feedback and using the free stock and forex charting trading platform every month. TradingView's open and free chart components are unsurpassed on the financial web and have been integrated into more than 40,000 stock and futures exchanges, websites and applications globally. For more information visit www.tradingview.com. For free charts for your website visit www.tradingview.com/widget.

